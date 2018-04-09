CWG 2018: Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Mitharval bronze in 10m Air Pistol; Twitterati send their ‘heartiest congratulations’

CWG 2018: Gold medallist Jitu Rai has impressed one and all with his stupendous performance. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018: Gold medallist Jitu Rai has impressed one and all with his stupendous performance. (Source: Reuters)

Indian athletes are putting up a formidable show at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. After India’s women’s team scripted history by claiming their first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Indian shooter Jitu Rai, 31, has won gold in the men’s 10m Air Pistol at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Om Mitharval, 22, equalled the qualification games record but even though he missing to clinch a gold in the finals, he will return home with a bronze.

Rai had crashed out of the Rio Olympics two years ago and his comeback and stupendous performance at Commonwealth have impressed one and all. People on social media are showering praises on Indian athletes in general and Rai in particular. While one wrote, “Congratulations @JituRai for winning a magnificent gold medal in 10m air pistol event #Commonwealth2018. You have always performed when India required the most,” another wrote, “Heartiest CONGRATULATIONS!! #JituRai won the Gold in #10mAirPistol event…#OPMitharval won the #Bronze in same event.”

With a two digit medal tally, way to go for India. #JituRai #CWG2018India — amruta joshi (@amrutaj17) April 9, 2018

Rai, who finished fourth in qualifying behind Mitharval, started off strongly with a score of 49.7 in the first series. He finished stage one on top with a score of 100.4. Rai held his nerve in the elimination stage and fired a series of 10+ pointers. Although Mitharval was ahead of Australian shooter Kerry Bell during most of the event, he was knocked out after shooting an 8.4 in the second last series. It was between Rai and Bell for the gold in the final series. Rai shot a 9.2 and 9.2 in his two attempts while Bell shot a 9.6 and 8.6. Rai’s total score of 235.1 was enough for him to claim the Commonwealth Games record while Bell settled for the silver.

