Presents Latest News

‘Golden Day for India’: Sports buffs overjoyed as athletes win SEVEN gold medals at CWG 2018

Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Neeraj Chopra, Sanjeev Rajput, Gaurav Solanki, Vinesh Phogat, and Sumit Malik won gold on Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2018, taking the total count to 23. Fans couldn't stop showering love and praise on the sport stars and thanked them for making India proud.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2018 4:25:01 pm
cwg 2018, commonwealth games 2018, India cwg gold, cwg day 10 gold, mary kom, neeraj chopra, vinesh phogat, cwg news, india news, cwg medal tally India’s gold rush at Commonwealth Games 2018 continues and Tweeple are on cloud nine. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)
Related News

Indian sport stars continued their gold rush at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 10 as Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, Sanjeev Rajput, Gaurav Solanki, Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik and Manika Batra won gold. With these spectacular triumphs, the total count for gold in India’s account went up to 24. At 55 medals, India’s current position on the leaderboard is no 3 and it is unlikely to change. However, in order to stick to its third position, India need to win as many golds as they can on Day 10 and 11. If they do, this will be India’s best finish since the 2010 Delhi Games.

As India’s ace boxer Mary Kom began the day after clinching gold, her victory had a whirlwind effect and soon Gaurav Solanki also secured gold in his second boxing match by defeating Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland on points (4-1). Netizens were overjoyed with their achievements and took to social media to share their happiness and congratulate the champions. Check out some delightful reactions on Twitter here.

Shooter Sanjeev Rajput also won a gold medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions, creating a Commonwealth Games Record. This is Rajput’s first gold medal and the third overall at Commonwealth Games.

Next, Neeraj Chopra shattered the season’s best record to become the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal at the Gold Coast. The 20-year old athlete from Panipat got a standing ovation from the crowd after his throw of 86.47 meters. Twitterati were ecstatic with his amazing throw and couldn’t stop showering praise and love.

Finally, Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik too continued the amazing feat of Indian wrestlers by winning a gold each in the 50kg freestyle event.

Later in the day, Manika Batra created history as she becomes first Indian woman to win gold in table tennis singles.

With seven gold medals already in one day along with two silver and three bronze medals, Indian fans are still hoping to win some more medals. In the meantime, social media is buzzing with reactions wherein people are thanking the stars for making India proud.

Proud of the sport stars? Send them your best wishes here in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 14: Latest News