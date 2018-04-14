‘Golden Day for India’: Sports buffs overjoyed as athletes win SEVEN gold medals at CWG 2018

India’s gold rush at Commonwealth Games 2018 continues and Tweeple are on cloud nine. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) India’s gold rush at Commonwealth Games 2018 continues and Tweeple are on cloud nine. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Indian sport stars continued their gold rush at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 10 as Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, Sanjeev Rajput, Gaurav Solanki, Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik and Manika Batra won gold. With these spectacular triumphs, the total count for gold in India’s account went up to 24. At 55 medals, India’s current position on the leaderboard is no 3 and it is unlikely to change. However, in order to stick to its third position, India need to win as many golds as they can on Day 10 and 11. If they do, this will be India’s best finish since the 2010 Delhi Games.

As India’s ace boxer Mary Kom began the day after clinching gold, her victory had a whirlwind effect and soon Gaurav Solanki also secured gold in his second boxing match by defeating Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland on points (4-1). Netizens were overjoyed with their achievements and took to social media to share their happiness and congratulate the champions. Check out some delightful reactions on Twitter here.

Best Bout I seen in last 2yrs !#GauravSolanki Knocked down twice but rose like a GLADIATOR and conquered the opponent & heart of millions boxing lovers all over world !

Gaurav Solanki won Gold Medal 🥇in Men’s Boxing 🥊 52 kgs final in CWG

Proud of you Brother💪@adgpi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/wcOaVjp2dY — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 14, 2018

Shooter Sanjeev Rajput also won a gold medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions, creating a Commonwealth Games Record. This is Rajput’s first gold medal and the third overall at Commonwealth Games.

Congratulation sanjeev rajput for winning gold in men’s 50m rifle ..an awesome victory .#GC2018 INDIA .proud moment 👏👏👏 — Tanisha Gupta (@Tanisha2409) April 14, 2018

Proud of you, #Sanjeev_Rajput..Congratulations on winning gold in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at #GC2018Shooting — MANISH KAUSHAL (@Immkaushal) April 14, 2018

Next, Neeraj Chopra shattered the season’s best record to become the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal at the Gold Coast. The 20-year old athlete from Panipat got a standing ovation from the crowd after his throw of 86.47 meters. Twitterati were ecstatic with his amazing throw and couldn’t stop showering praise and love.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in Javelin Throw with a throw that was 4 metres higher than Aussie who won silver. So he basically won gold, silver,bronze and also stood fourth.This is really huge coming from a 23yo farmer’s son from Haryana.Go for gold for #Tokyo2020 — Dipeeshh (@ndipesh) April 14, 2018

Now we have 23 gold medals till now. Congrats Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Nation salutes you. All of you are creating history in the sports of India. It’s definitely a turning point for the Indian sports.#CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018India #CWG2018 #GC2018 — Ravi Goyal (@ravikrgoyal) April 14, 2018

#CWG2018, Day 10 Live: #NeerajChopra becomes first ever Indian to win gold medal 🥇 in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games #GC2018 #GC2018Athletics pic.twitter.com/kjFaw4O7BC — Avadhesh Rajpoot © (@Avadheshsingh78) April 14, 2018

Finally, Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik too continued the amazing feat of Indian wrestlers by winning a gold each in the 50kg freestyle event.

Sheer Power & Technical Brilliance #VineshPhogat powers her way to #Gold in the Women’s 50kg Freestyle Category #Gold for #SumitMalik in the 125kg group Congratulations from a Proud 🇮🇳 Nation #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/ATKiVKBI7g — mainakde (@mainakde) April 14, 2018

Super Weekend by Indian wrestlers ! #VineshPhogat wins gold in 50 KG freestyle , Sumit Malik gets gold in 125 KG & Wrestler Sakshi Malik Bags Bronze in 62 kg ! #CWG2018

It was heartbreaking to see @Phogat_Vinesh bow out of Rio Olympics due to injury. Wish she gets Gold in Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/vZzbXKzJ7A — Rajalakshmi Joshi (@rajalakshmij) April 14, 2018

22nd🥇 and 50th MEDAL 🇮🇳

SUMIT MALIK WINS GOLD 🥇In Men’s 125 kg Freestyle #GC2018Wrestling after walk over from Sinivie Boltic.

Congratulations Sumit ! 👏🥇🇮🇳#CWG2018 #RangDeTiranga 🇮🇳 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3qeITYex0A — Telugu Mohan (@mohan_telugu) April 14, 2018

Later in the day, Manika Batra created history as she becomes first Indian woman to win gold in table tennis singles.

Manu Bhaker wins Gold for India in CWG 2018. Jai Hind

Vande Mataram pic.twitter.com/I5WmjjtYE7 — VAIBHAV GUPTE (@vaibhavgupte6) April 14, 2018

GOLD!!!!!! Manika Batra beats Mengyu Yu of Singapore 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7, to win GOLD MEDAL. We Indians are proud of you!!! #ManikaBatra #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/8UqjWjkDqJ — CS Ranjeet Pandey (@RanjeetPandeyCS) April 14, 2018

With seven gold medals already in one day along with two silver and three bronze medals, Indian fans are still hoping to win some more medals. In the meantime, social media is buzzing with reactions wherein people are thanking the stars for making India proud.

Day 10 – India won 42 medals

Gold 17: Badminton 1, Shooting 6, TT 2, Weightlifting 5, Wresting 3 Silver 11: Discus 1, Shooting 4, TT 1, Weightlifting 2, Wresting 3 Bronze 14: Discus 1, Boxing 3, Heavy weight 1, Shooting 5, Weightlifting 2, Wresting 2#CWG2018 🇮🇳 — Ankur Shah (@fukatgyaan) April 14, 2018

Now 7 gold today till now in #CWG2018 #GoldCoast2018 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Nitish Srivastava (@NitishSr29) April 14, 2018

Aaj ka Din Khas hai CWG 2018

Me aaj India k khate 7 Gold Medals

Hath Lage iske Sath hi CWG 2018 Me Ab Tak Hamare 24 Gold Medals

Ho Gaye Sahi Khiladiyo ko Dil se Dhanyabad.

Bharat Mata ki Jai — Prahlad Acharya (@PrahladAcharya6) April 14, 2018

7 gold medal

Today is Gold day for India #CWG — ashishraj sahu (@ashishrajsahu1) April 14, 2018

Sixerrr 6… of GOLD Medals Today..💪💪💪 Congratulations team INDIA…! @GC2018 #CWG2018 — Swapnil Arjun patil (@SwapnilPatil_97) April 14, 2018

Golden day for India , 6 gold medals today till now in #CWG2018 #GoldCoast2018 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 http://t.co/U4jxhtLxxm — Nitish Srivastava (@NitishSr29) April 14, 2018

India is rocking at #CWG2018. For today only we have grabbed 6 Gold. Power to India #CWG2018India — Neha Sawhney (@sawhneyneha) April 14, 2018

Awesome…

It’s a GOLDEN DAY today for India. 6 Gold Medals in just 6 hours. India bags 23rd GOLD in Gold Coast. It seems Modi ji hacked the #CWG2018 !! — Tapan Parida (@tkparida) April 14, 2018

The Gold rush continues for Team India. Total of 23 Golds out of which 6 Gold came out today. 2 in Wrestling, 2 in Boxing, 1 in Shooting and 1 in Javelin throw. Indian athletics giving their best all along. #GC2018 #RangDeTiranga — Mohammed Arif Khan (@mdarifkhan87) April 14, 2018

6 Gold Medals in a day for India: Congratulations!!! भारत के लिए शनिवार को मैरी कॉम, संजीव राजपूत, सुमित मलिक, गौरव सोलंकी ने देश को गोल्ड मेडल दिलाए. इसके अलावा गौरव चोपड़ा ने भारत को पहली बार जेवलिन थ्रो में गोल्ड दिलाया था. इसके बाद विनेश फोगाट ने दिन का छठा गोल्ड दिलाया — Pankaj Saraf (@saraf_pankaj) April 14, 2018

Proud of the sport stars? Send them your best wishes here in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd