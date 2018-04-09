CWG 2018: India win FIRST-EVER GOLD in mixed-team badminton; Twitterati euphoric over win

CWG 2018: India has won its first-ever gold in mixed-team badminton beating Malaysia and people on social media are extremely happy about it. (Source: AP) CWG 2018: India has won its first-ever gold in mixed-team badminton beating Malaysia and people on social media are extremely happy about it. (Source: AP)

Indian athletes’ performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast has been praiseworthy. Day 5 began with shooter Jitu Rai winning gold and Om Mitharval claiming bronze in 10m Air Pistol. The Indian women’s table tennis team scripted history by claiming their first-ever gold medal and the men’s team too emulated the feat, and now India has won its first-ever gold in mixed-team badminton beating Malaysia. The fact that it was a team effort is what makes the victory even more special. While India won in the Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, they lost in the Men’s Doubles. But Saina Nehwal’s formidable performance in Women’s Singles ensured that India clinches gold at the end.

Much like the athletes, people on social media too are proud and happy about India’s victory over the defendant champions. While one wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!GOLD No. #10 for India. India beat Malaysia 3-1 in mixed team badminton final.#BadmintonQueen @NSaina wins the 4th match against Malaysia at #GoldCoast in Australia,” another wrote, “‘CONGRATULATIONS!’India beat Malaysia 3-1 in mixed team badminton final.” Many also showered praises on Nehwal’s commendable performance. While one wrote, “Omg Saina Nehwal ling it ??#GC2018Badminton. Go For Gold !!Kiling it”, and another wrote, India 🇮🇳 creates history as @NSaina wins match and 1️⃣0️⃣th Gold Medal 🥇 for 🇮🇳 defeating Malaysia 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the final match of #CWG2018 Badminton 🏸 mixed team.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Country’s first mixed team badminton gold at any edition of the CWG, and it has come under the expert tutelage of Dronacharya Pullela Gopichand#SainaNehwal pic.twitter.com/4LnTwj6Uem — Nandkishor mahaur (@Nandkishoremah4) April 9, 2018

India strike GOLD yet again at #GC2018 in the Mixed team badminton final #GC2018Badminton The FIRST Indian gold in this event ever, that too against Malaysia! Way to go @srikidambi @P9Ashwini @NSaina ! Proud of you.. Best medal tally at #CommonwealthGames yet Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/iD8FzEh0hc — Rajalakshmi Joshi (@rajalakshmij) April 9, 2018

‘CONGRATULATIONS!’India beat Malaysia 3-1 in mixed team badminton final http://t.co/GmWAOM3BbX — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) April 9, 2018

Bravo….. Kudos Team India .#CWG2018#GoldCoast2018

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team Badminton Final Live Streaming: Saina goes into decider after losing second game; India lead 2-1http://t.co/6WBCHeMbhq@IndianExpress — Dalvir Singh 🇮🇳 (@Dalvir_DS) April 9, 2018

