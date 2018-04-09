Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: India beat Nigeria to win GOLD in table tennis; Twitterati applaud ‘fantastic performance’

CWG 2018: The Indian men's table tennis team, much like their female counterparts, put up a formidable show against Nigeria and defeated them 3-0 to clinch gold. People on social media are ecstatic after the win.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2018 4:42:27 pm
cwg 2018, cwg, cwg india score, indian table tennis, indian men table tennis, india wins gold table tennis, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news CWG 2018: After the Indian women’s table tennis team, the men too emulated their feat and defeated Nigeria 3-0 and to clinch gold. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Indian athletes’ performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast has been commendable. Day 5 began with shooter Jitu Rai winning gold and Om Mitharval claiming bronze in 10m Air Pistol. And now, a day after the Indian women’s table tennis team scripted history by claiming their first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, the men too emulated their feat and defeated Nigeria 3-0 and to clinch gold. The Indian athletes put up a great show and the Nigerians collapsed despite a decent show in the first game.

ALSO READ | CWG 2018 Live, India vs Nigeria Table Tennis Final Live streaming: India win gold, beat Nigeria 3-0

People on social media are euphoric after the win and are sending their congratulatory messages. While one wrote, “Brilliant & Clinical! #Indian men’s #TableTennis team win #Gold at #CWG2018 defeating #Nigeria”, another wrote, “India wins Men’s Table Tennis Gold. @TableTennisInd Fantastic performance to match the Women’s. #CWG2018 These are multiple dreams coming true. Changing the face of #IndianTableTennis.”  Yet another wrote, “9th Gold medal for India , Gold for Indian paddlers in Mens Team event ,2nd gold in Table tennis team event 👍👌 Well played Sharath, Sathiyan & team , Mixed team Badminton gold to follow in about 20 minutes.” “One more #GoldMedal. It’s the Indian mens team in #TableTennis . Double treat for Table Tennis as Indian Women team bagged the gold yesterday,” read another tweet.

Here are some of the tweets.

 

 

What did you think of their performance? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 09: Latest News