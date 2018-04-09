CWG 2018: India beat Nigeria to win GOLD in table tennis; Twitterati applaud ‘fantastic performance’

CWG 2018: After the Indian women’s table tennis team, the men too emulated their feat and defeated Nigeria 3-0 and to clinch gold. (Source: PTI) CWG 2018: After the Indian women’s table tennis team, the men too emulated their feat and defeated Nigeria 3-0 and to clinch gold. (Source: PTI)

Indian athletes’ performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast has been commendable. Day 5 began with shooter Jitu Rai winning gold and Om Mitharval claiming bronze in 10m Air Pistol. And now, a day after the Indian women’s table tennis team scripted history by claiming their first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, the men too emulated their feat and defeated Nigeria 3-0 and to clinch gold. The Indian athletes put up a great show and the Nigerians collapsed despite a decent show in the first game.

ALSO READ | CWG 2018 Live, India vs Nigeria Table Tennis Final Live streaming: India win gold, beat Nigeria 3-0

People on social media are euphoric after the win and are sending their congratulatory messages. While one wrote, “Brilliant & Clinical! #Indian men’s #TableTennis team win #Gold at #CWG2018 defeating #Nigeria”, another wrote, “India wins Men’s Table Tennis Gold. @TableTennisInd Fantastic performance to match the Women’s. #CWG2018 These are multiple dreams coming true. Changing the face of #IndianTableTennis.” Yet another wrote, “9th Gold medal for India , Gold for Indian paddlers in Mens Team event ,2nd gold in Table tennis team event 👍👌 Well played Sharath, Sathiyan & team , Mixed team Badminton gold to follow in about 20 minutes.” “One more #GoldMedal. It’s the Indian mens team in #TableTennis . Double treat for Table Tennis as Indian Women team bagged the gold yesterday,” read another tweet.

Here are some of the tweets.

#indian table tennis men team win team gold, a grand double in TTvafter women won yesterday — V V Subrahmanyam (@hydvvs) April 9, 2018

India wins Men’s Table Tennis Gold. @TableTennisInd Fantastic performance to match the Women’s. #CWG2018 These are multiple dreams coming true. Changing the face of #IndianTableTennis @DeepDasgupta7 — Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) April 9, 2018

9th Gold medal for India , Gold for Indian paddlers in Mens Team event ,2nd gold in Table tennis team event 👍👌 Well played Sharath, Sathiyan & team , Mixed team Badminton gold to follow in about 20 minutes 👍#GC2018 #GC2018TableTennis # Saina Nehwal # Kidambi Srikanth — Mandeep Awana (@LionelM38324637) April 9, 2018

Congratulations to the men’s table tennis team for winning the gold at #GC2018 thankyou for feel us proud & honour Indian . — Manishsoni (@IManishsoni) April 9, 2018

Absolutely stunning results in Table Tennis for India @ #CommonwealthGames2018 as Indian men beat Nigeria to win the Gold following Women’s heroics yesterday. Congratulations!!! — Aditya Karnik (@Adityaskarnik) April 9, 2018

CWG 2018: Indian men’s table tennis team wins gold after beating Nigeria 3-0 in final. This is India’s 9th gold at the Games… #CWG2018 #CommonwealthGames2018 Indiaaaaa Indiaaaa!!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Devika Kapoor (@dkkapoor86) April 9, 2018

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Gold!! Gold for India!! The doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan beat the Nigerian pair of Motayo and Abiodun 11-8, 11-5, 11-3!

One more #GoldMedal 👏👏😍😍

It’s the Indian mens team in #TableTennis . Double treat for Table Tennis as Indian Women team bagged the gold yesterday. ❤❤❣💞💟💜💛💙💙😍 @YRDeshmukh #GC2018TableTennis #CommonwealthGames2018 — Ayush Verma (@The_Nation_Hood) April 9, 2018

What did you think of their performance? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd