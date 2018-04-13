Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Anish Bhanwala becomes India’s youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist; Netizens thrilled

CWG 2018: The youngest Indian athlete, shooter Anish Bhanwala, broke game records as he won a gold medal in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 12:34:33 pm
cwg 2018, Anish Bhanwala, bhanwala, youngest medallist cwg, india medals cwg, shooting news, commonwealth games 2018, trending news, indian express, twitter reactions CWG 2018: Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in shooting. (Source: Reuters)
Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, taking India’s medal tally to 34 on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. He also became the youngest gold medallist of India in the history of CWG. The 15-year-old, Bhanwala shot a score of 30/40 in the final. India now has six gold medals in shooting after Jitu Rai, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant and Shreyasi Singh.

Bhanwala, who is a Junior World Cup gold medallist shooter, got permission from the Central Board of Secondary Education to take his Class X Board exams next month. The National Rifle Association of India wrote to CBSE since the Class X and shooting dates were overlapping.

Indians on various social media platforms are thrilled to see such a young player win a gold medal at the global level. Here are some of the reactions.

So far India’s medal tally has been quite healthy, here’s hoping we can cross our 2010 numbers at CWG this year.

