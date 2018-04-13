CWG 2018: Anish Bhanwala becomes India’s youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist; Netizens thrilled

CWG 2018: Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in shooting. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018: Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in shooting. (Source: Reuters)

Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, taking India’s medal tally to 34 on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. He also became the youngest gold medallist of India in the history of CWG. The 15-year-old, Bhanwala shot a score of 30/40 in the final. India now has six gold medals in shooting after Jitu Rai, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant and Shreyasi Singh.

Bhanwala, who is a Junior World Cup gold medallist shooter, got permission from the Central Board of Secondary Education to take his Class X Board exams next month. The National Rifle Association of India wrote to CBSE since the Class X and shooting dates were overlapping.

Indians on various social media platforms are thrilled to see such a young player win a gold medal at the global level. Here are some of the reactions.

Heartiest congratulations to-

15 year old #AnishBhanwala for the Gold in 25 m rapid pistol.#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVER in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018Shooting — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 13, 2018

ridiculous that a 16 & 17 year old aren’t even India’s youngest medal winners at #GC2018 #AnishBhanwala — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 13, 2018

Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.

Also many congratulations to#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD 🥇 & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVER🥈in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/VcvTpOKjkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018

GOLD!!! Congrats Anish Bhanwala. 15 year old. You should not be bunking school 😉. So proud of you my friend. Mens 25m Rapid Fire @OGQ_India @GC2018 #gc2018shooting. What a performance!! Congrats @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI @jaspalrana2806 pic.twitter.com/PNuqwdTQm5 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 13, 2018

Indian Shooters keep winning. Gold & Silver for #TejaswiniSawant & @anjum_moudgil. And 15 yr. old #AnishBhanwala what an amazing performance, the youngest Indian to win a CWG gold! Congratulations. #GC2018 #GC2018Shooting pic.twitter.com/POz6HnjMDT — Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) April 13, 2018

With that #AnishBhanwala becomes the new Sharmaji Ka Beta for this generation of kids. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) April 13, 2018

Indian athletes shoot more medals at #CWG2018. Heartiest Congratulations to #AnishBhanwala #TejaswiniSawant on winning the Gold and #AnjumMoudgil on winning the Silver Medal at #GC2018 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 13, 2018

Congratulations Anish Bhanwala 💐#AnishBhanwala wins Gold in 25 m rapid pistol with such a commanding performance, and he is just 15 years of age.#GC2018Shooting #GC2018 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) April 13, 2018

Elated to see #AnishBhanwala become India’s youngest Gold Medalist 🥇in CWG. All of 15 years, Anish has earned laurels for the country 🇮🇳 in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. What an Achievement! 👏 My best wishes for his bright future! #GC2018 #GC2018Shooting pic.twitter.com/ajnuvaavrb — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 13, 2018

So far India’s medal tally has been quite healthy, here’s hoping we can cross our 2010 numbers at CWG this year.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd