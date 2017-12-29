Culinary queen Nigella Lawson expresses her love for vada pav; ‘Best thing I have eaten in 2017’

Nigella Lawson terms Vada Pav as the ‘Best thing’ eaten in 2017. (Source: Instagram) Nigella Lawson terms Vada Pav as the ‘Best thing’ eaten in 2017. (Source: Instagram)

If you are a Mumbaikar, you must be aware of sentiments attached to ‘vada pav’. It’s not just a snack for the city but a way of life. The Maximum City’s humble vada pav has now found a new fan in culinary queen Nigella Lawson. She visited Mumbai for the first time and looked mesmerised with the beauty and charm of the city.

Going by her Instagram feed, the 57-year-old cookery show presenter and author seems to be in love with Mumbai’s staple snack vada pav. The picture that she posted on social media platform showed that she enjoyed a large platter of famous Maharashtrian cuisine and the humble vada pav impressed her. Lawson shared her gastronomic joy and went on to term the vada pav as the “best thing she’s eaten in all of 2017”!

Her Instagram feed is filled with her activities in Mumbai. She posted the picture of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station that was lit in luminous lights.

At a famous eatery joint, she enjoyed the delightful poha, thali peeth, sabudana khichdi and vada pav. Her fans from Mumbai could strongly relate to her emotions and were thrilled.

Lawson is studying the different spices of the city. It would be interesting to see if she carried some of these spices back home and come up with some amazing fusion.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd