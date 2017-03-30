Trending News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new bronze statue has left Twitterati in splits, and there’s no stopping the memes

'The new Cristiano Ronaldo statue is brilliant.'

Cristiano Ronaldo's bust has become fodder for Internet memes and for just the right reasons!

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best footballers in the world, is also known to be one of the most handsome men alive. But this time, he is in the news for a reason that he’d probably not want to be known for. Ronaldo was recently at his hometown Funchal, located on the Madeira Islands of Portugal where they renamed the local airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport. As amazing as that sounds, they also unveiled a bronze bust of the athlete that has evidently sent the Internet into a tizzy!

The statue apparently looks nothing like what Ronaldo looks like in reality – it’s more like someone gave a child some Play-doh and made a statue out of that – which has, thus, resulted in Twitter exploding with hilarious memes.

While the statue got many confused, it sent others into stupors of horror and hilarity, many photoshopped the bronze bust onto the player’s head, having a filed day while at it!

