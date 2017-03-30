Cristiano Ronaldo’s new bronze statue has left Twitterati in splits, and there’s no stopping the memes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust has become fodder for Internet memes and for just the right reasons! Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust has become fodder for Internet memes and for just the right reasons!

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best footballers in the world, is also known to be one of the most handsome men alive. But this time, he is in the news for a reason that he’d probably not want to be known for. Ronaldo was recently at his hometown Funchal, located on the Madeira Islands of Portugal where they renamed the local airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport. As amazing as that sounds, they also unveiled a bronze bust of the athlete that has evidently sent the Internet into a tizzy!

The statue apparently looks nothing like what Ronaldo looks like in reality – it’s more like someone gave a child some Play-doh and made a statue out of that – which has, thus, resulted in Twitter exploding with hilarious memes.

Sample some of the reactions here.

The new Ronaldo statue looks exactly like him pic.twitter.com/240RxSvqAt — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) March 30, 2017

The new Cristiano Ronaldo statue is brilliant 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/SXVBWPJzpK — FC Barça Alerts (@FCBarcaAlerts) March 30, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen You realise the Cristiano Ronaldo statue actually looks just like him. 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/QH1XS2Vrlv — SPORF (@Sporf) March 29, 2017

You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about#RonaldoBust pic.twitter.com/ZTuyH2Y666 — Luke Franklin 🇾🇪 (@FranklinGGMU) March 30, 2017

Don’t know what all the fuss is about #RonaldoBust pic.twitter.com/sm4EAKYg9w — Mark Smith (@smoggy_smithy) March 30, 2017

Why was this my first thought #RonaldoBustpic.twitter.com/w2TX07S1Zh — Helen Farley (@HelenFarley1) March 30, 2017

While the statue got many confused, it sent others into stupors of horror and hilarity, many photoshopped the bronze bust onto the player’s head, having a filed day while at it!

