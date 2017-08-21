Only in Express

Cricketer Mithali Raj SHUTS troll who calls her out for sweaty armpit; Twitterati applaud

The new captain cool, Mithali Raj is known for her straight talk, and that is exactly what she did when a Twitter user commented on a picture of hers, pointing out that her sweaty armpits looked odd. Of course, not on did he get a shut-down from Raj herself, but also from others on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2017 5:58 pm
mithali raj, mithali raj twitter troll, mithali raj sweaty armpits, mithali raj awesome response, indian express, indian express news Not one to take random comments lying down, Mithali Raj had a befitting reply to this troll who thought it would be cool to comment on the cricketer’s sweaty armpit. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)
Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, has proved time and again that she’s the new captain cool, especially on social media. Not one to take random comments lying down – as she’s showed in many of her interviews – Raj recently shut a troll down in the most epic way, and she’s got everyone rooting for her. Sharing a photo from the inauguration event of a cricket academy, Raj posed with fellow cricketers Mamatha Maben, Nooshin AL Khadeer and Veda Krishnamurthy. “What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08”, she tweeted along with the picture.

As expected, most of the comments to the tweet were positive with people sharing in on what seems to be a fun photo, but one tweet stood out. “sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet”, replied a user named Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury).

Here’s the exchange:

 

The latter’s reply not only irked many cricket fans, but also Raj herself, who took it upon herself to give a befitting response. “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy”, Raj tweeted out to the person.

 

Many others too responded to the user, giving it back to him, while praising Raj’s reply.

 

Raj is known for her quick and on-point answers, but she’s also known for her inspirational tweets too. Just earlier this month, she had tweeted out to a young girl who had dressed up like her, wishing the toddler the best in life, and winning hearts online while at it.

