Cricketer Mithali Raj SHUTS troll who calls her out for sweaty armpit; Twitterati applaud

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, has proved time and again that she’s the new captain cool, especially on social media. Not one to take random comments lying down – as she’s showed in many of her interviews – Raj recently shut a troll down in the most epic way, and she’s got everyone rooting for her. Sharing a photo from the inauguration event of a cricket academy, Raj posed with fellow cricketers Mamatha Maben, Nooshin AL Khadeer and Veda Krishnamurthy. “What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08”, she tweeted along with the picture.

As expected, most of the comments to the tweet were positive with people sharing in on what seems to be a fun photo, but one tweet stood out. “sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet”, replied a user named Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury).

Here’s the exchange:

sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet?? — Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) August 20, 2017

The latter’s reply not only irked many cricket fans, but also Raj herself, who took it upon herself to give a befitting response. “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy”, Raj tweeted out to the person.

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. http://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017

Many others too responded to the user, giving it back to him, while praising Raj’s reply.

Well said Mithali. It’s the glamour and glitz which people talk about but few know the pain it took to get there. — Richard Anderson (@RichardInd1978) August 20, 2017

What a shameful tweet — AB ???? (@abhi_bol) August 20, 2017

You should be very ashamed @ashimdchoudhury for saying this to the greatest women cricketer world ever had.

We all are proud of u @M_Raj03 — Rashid M (@RashidM90852704) August 20, 2017

Insulting national heros is equal to treason… remember this when you want to think anythink about them — VIKRANT BANSAL ???? (@vikrant_bansal) August 21, 2017

Poor boy. This is definitely not that ur parents taught u. Shame on u for such crass comment on our beloved outstanding cricketer. — The Hindu (@santravendor) August 21, 2017

Perfect slap withholding all dignity !! So proud of you !! Wake up India, it’s time we start behaving like real men !! — KrashIT (@Krazymekrash) August 20, 2017

Absolutely disgusting comment about a legend. Be ashamed of yourself Mr. Ashim. Learn to respect other humans. — Bruce Wayne (@TamizhBatman) August 21, 2017

Seriously dude…after all she has done for the country ..rather than looking at her achievements u saw that…shame on u … #embarrassing — Suraj sharma (@surajsharma__) August 20, 2017

Raj is known for her quick and on-point answers, but she’s also known for her inspirational tweets too. Just earlier this month, she had tweeted out to a young girl who had dressed up like her, wishing the toddler the best in life, and winning hearts online while at it.

