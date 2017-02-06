Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran’s jibe at VK Sasikala as the next TN CM has everyone in splits

The tweet has subsequently gone viral with several thousand retweets within a couple of hours of being posted. The tweet has subsequently gone viral with several thousand retweets within a couple of hours of being posted.

Many say the move was expected, others have been in a state of shock ever since O Panneerselvam announced his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post of Tamil Nadu, citing “personal reasons”, while proposing VK Sasikala’s name as the leader of the legislative party. It is expected that the long-time companion of former TN CM and AIADMK chief J Jayalaithaa will soon take oath as chief minister of the state.

RELATED | AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu are moving in opposite directions: Chidambram reacts on Sasikala

Ever since the accouncement, many have been taking a jibe at the 62-year-old Sasikala, raising questions over her ability to take charge of the state. Before long, Twitter and other social media platforms was flooded with memes and trolls, and soon #RIPTN and #sasikala started trending on Twitter, with a fair dose of filmi humour.

ALSO READ | Sasikala is next Tamil Nadu CM; #RIPTN rules on Twitter

Among those taking a jibe at Chinnamma – as Sasikala is fondly called – is Indian ace cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran, who tweeted out that there will be 234 job opportunities opening up in Tamil Nadu soon. “To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly” Ashwin tweeted, referring to the total number of elected seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and the fact that there are more people opposing the move than supporting it.

Here’s his tweet:

To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017

The tweet has subsequently gone viral with several thousand retweets within a couple of hours of being posted. Reactions to the tweet has ranged from people agreeing with the sentiment, to those making a meme out of it as well.

@ashwinravi99 aanalum unaku romba thairiyam thaan pa!! ????

BTW, the thought is absolutely superb! ?? pic.twitter.com/hYCc5wXO1I — Naveen Venkatraman (@Naveenvram) February 6, 2017

What else is making news

After the death of Jayalalithaa last year, the political situation in Tamil Nadu has been in a state of constant flux even though a semblance of orderliness was attempted with Panneerselvam taking charge as CM and Sasikala as party general secretary. The status quo shifted after the former’s announcement, and though Chinamma was chosed unanimously to head the party in the Assembly, there have been strong voices of dissent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd