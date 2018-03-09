Don’t get tricked into the minimum payment scheme of credit cards; here’s why

This Twitter thread will tell you why paying your credit card debts on time is a must. (Source: Thinkstock Image) This Twitter thread will tell you why paying your credit card debts on time is a must. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

The Internet is a treasure trove of information — some misleading, and some useful — just like this Twitter thread that caught our attention. Twitter user @jagdishjojawar, who is a software engineer based in Bangalore, did some brainstorming and jotted down a serious calculation about banks that offer minimum payment on credit cards and how it takes years to repay the loan amount. While talking to indianexpress.com, Jagdish Jojawar said that the whole idea of creating this thread and explaining everything about credit card payment methods and interest amount came up when his close friend faced a financial crisis.

Narrating the story, Jojawar said, “It so happened that one of my close friends lost his job for around six months and met with an accident and injured his tailbone, he went under heavy debts. Maintaining a family of two kids and wife along with a home loan naturally, his expenses took a rise due to which he used a credit card and had to take personal loans.”

“As he was falling short of money, he only paid the minimum due amount mentioned by the bank. Soon, his total EMI that he had to pay to the bank was way more than his salary, and I provided him with some financial support,” he added. Seeing his friend in trouble, Jojawar contacted the bank officials to learn how the minimum pay system works.

“I was shocked to see the interest rates that are put on the remaining amount after paying the minimum due. I even asked the bank officials, how many months or years it takes to pay the credit card amount if one just pays the minimum amount every month. But, the bank guys did not reveal it,” he said.

He specified all of it in a Twitter thread. Read on for more clarity to know about the “wonders” of using a credit card.

Just realized:

when you pay just minimum amount for your credit card. It takes 25 years to pay it completely — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How does it work?

Banks have come up with a sugar coated sword, which allows you not to pay full amount but only minimum amount of your total payment of credit card — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How the minimum amount is decided.

It’s 5% of the total bill amount.

Let’s say for example your bill amount is 1,00,000 so 5,000 is your minimum amount. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

What happens to the remaining amount.

So after paying 5,000 for the first month, the amount remains is 95,000 which is carry forwarded to next month. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How it is carry forwarded:

As the grace period is up to 50 days, even if you delay payment by one day, you have to pay interest on it. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How much is the interest on the remaining amount:

Based on your credit card type the interest is decided. Basically from 4% to 2% depending upon the value of credit card. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How is the value of credit card decided:

Based on the limit, for lowest value card interest is higher and for high value card interest is low. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How much interest is added for next month:

As you paid 5000 (minimum amount)

95000 is remaining.

4% of it is added as interest.

So your interest becomes 3800, which is added to the amount.

The amount becomes 98,800 — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

So you paid only 1200 as principal from 5000 what you actually paid. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

As the amount for 2nd month is 98800, it’s 5% will become the minimum which will be 4940. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

For the 3rd month you amount to pay will be 93860 plus 4 % interest on it, which will be 4693 so total amount becomes 98553 — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

We are seeing that the amount to pay is decreasing. Let’s see some more facts — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

The interest rate is 4%, but this is for a month only, so interest per annum becomes 48%, which is higher than any emi, — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

Let’s see the amount we paid,

1st month: 5000

2nd month: 4940

Which equals: 9940. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

For the third month how much amount to be paid is remaining:

98553

So you actually paid 1447 as principal and 8493 as interest to the bank — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

Now let’s see how much interest we paid.

So approximate calculation was: 3,00,000 were paid in total where principal was 1,00,000 and the remaining 2,00,000 was the interest — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

So the interest percentage comes to 66% which is highest interest given ever — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

Another point:

Whenever we are paying only minimum amount, what happens to the fresh purchase we do in the current month?

The bank doesn’t give grace period of upto 50days but it is made as 0 and interest is charged on fresh purchase too — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

How much is the interest on fresh purchase?

The interest percentage is same and it is on pro rata basis i.e. only for the number of days before the billing you did the purchase — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

So, humble request, please do not fall into the trap of minimum amount. Convert to emi or take a personal loan is the amount is huge.

In any emi your interest cannot be more than 15% — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

Share for good fortune. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

No banks will ever tell you how many month it takes to pay all amount, if only minimum amount is paid every month. Yes it is 25 years — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

What advantage we have over non payment?

Only 2:

1: Your cibil score doesn’t affect.

2: late fees is not charged. — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 3, 2018

Some more addition to it. For 1 lakh, it takes 43 years, to repay with minimum amount due.

Also the interest part is 316035 and principal is 1 lakh as usual. which is 3 times the value — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) March 5, 2018

Although there is some truth to the argument made in this Twitter thread, it is also important to remember that this kicks into force ONLY if the person is unable to pay the full amount within the 50-day grace period, and continues to pay only the minimum amount due, which would quite obviously never leave the person credit-debt free.

