Don’t get tricked into the minimum payment scheme of credit cards; here’s why

Are you a credit card user and tend to rely on it for your monthly expenses? If yes, here's a Twitter thread that briefly explains how the minimum payment feature provided to the customers is not as beneficial as it looks.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 10:33 pm
This Twitter thread will tell you why paying your credit card debts on time is a must.
The Internet is a treasure trove of information — some misleading, and some useful — just like this Twitter thread that caught our attention. Twitter user @jagdishjojawar, who is a software engineer based in Bangalore, did some brainstorming and jotted down a serious calculation about banks that offer minimum payment on credit cards and how it takes years to repay the loan amount. While talking to indianexpress.com, Jagdish Jojawar said that the whole idea of creating this thread and explaining everything about credit card payment methods and interest amount came up when his close friend faced a financial crisis.

Narrating the story, Jojawar said, “It so happened that one of my close friends lost his job for around six months and met with an accident and injured his tailbone, he went under heavy debts. Maintaining a family of two kids and wife along with a home loan naturally, his expenses took a rise due to which he used a credit card and had to take personal loans.”

“As he was falling short of money, he only paid the minimum due amount mentioned by the bank. Soon, his total EMI that he had to pay to the bank was way more than his salary, and I provided him with some financial support,” he added. Seeing his friend in trouble, Jojawar contacted the bank officials to learn how the minimum pay system works.

“I was shocked to see the interest rates that are put on the remaining amount after paying the minimum due. I even asked the bank officials, how many months or years it takes to pay the credit card amount if one just pays the minimum amount every month. But, the bank guys did not reveal it,” he said.

He specified all of it in a Twitter thread. Read on for more clarity to know about the “wonders” of using a credit card.

Although there is some truth to the argument made in this Twitter thread, it is also important to remember that this kicks into force ONLY if the person is unable to pay the full amount within the 50-day grace period, and continues to pay only the minimum amount due, which would quite obviously never leave the person credit-debt free.

