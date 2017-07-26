After claiming Congress is India’s enemy, Delhi Airport said its Twitter account was under ‘hacker attack’

Oops! (Source: Twitter) Oops! (Source: Twitter)

Such is the power of social media nowadays that a simple tweet can get you in trouble. And if you are even slightly popular, it can make matters worse. Something similar happened when Delhi Airport’s Twitter handle shared a tweet and wrote quite a controversial statement along with it. Retweeting a post that read, “The Congress is not the enemy of BJP. It is the enemy of India!” they wrote, “Without doubts!” and spurred quite a rumpus online. With their straightforward words, the official handle seemed to put its political stand quite too harshly on the social media platform.

But, Delhi Airport was quick to take action on it. After deleting the tweet, they posted a clarification and said that their account was under a “hacker attack.”

“Early this morning, our Twitter handle @Delhi_Airport was subjected to a hacker attack. This was noticed, and timely action was taken to prevent any further attacks. One inadvertent post published through our Twitter handle was immediately removed and normalcy restored with added security measures. The matter is being investigated. We sincerely apologise and regret any inconvenience caused,” they wrote.

While some people were concerned and advised them to take further action, others simply did not buy the explanation and said that they could be faking it. One user also wrote that the person handling the account simply forgot to switch it to his personal one.

Plz clarify the attack was limited to twitter handle only or the airport was hacked? Did you check if airport security was compromised? — Aabshar (@Scepticindian) July 25, 2017

No, @Delhi_Airport – This is not called Hacker Attack. The Sanghi Troll u gave responsibility to manage SM just forgot to switch account. pic.twitter.com/fgIDuxjZaX — Joy (@Joydas) July 25, 2017

Are the authorities open to the idea of cyber audit to confirm hacking? — kitsharma (@kitsharma) July 25, 2017

When there is something strange, on the airport page, who you gonna call… pic.twitter.com/2jq3tiW5vQ — Karan Krishna Pandé (@KaranKrishna) July 25, 2017

Hacker attack..i should use that more often — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) July 25, 2017

