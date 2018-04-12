CWG 2018: Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware win GOLD, Babita Kumari bags SILVER; Twitterati on Cloud 9

All the four wrestlers won a medal on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) All the four wrestlers won a medal on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Indian sports personalities continue the reign on Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. Making India proud, Rahul Aware and Sushil Kumar won gold medals. While Aware won in men’s 57kg Freestyle wrestling, Kumar clinched gold in the 74kg Freestyle wrestling category. With these wins, India’s count for gold medals stands at 14.

Olympian Sushil Kumar proved why experience matters ad pinned down his opponent clinching the gold in just 80 seconds! Winning his third Commonwealth gold, he defeated South Africa’s Botha Johannes in the match. In fact, he created a hattrick by winning it in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

On the other hand, Aware beat Canada’s Steven Takahashi 3-1 in the final. Aware who also won a gold at Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Melbourne in 2011 continued his winning streak in Australia again.

As soon as the news of their spectacular bout was known, fans started cheering for the ace wrestlers on social media platforms. While some saluted them for adding gold medals to India’s medal tally others thanked them and said they are nation’s pride. Sample these:

#SushilKumar winssssssssss.

Pure Gold. World Class. Thank you from India #CWG2018 wrestling. — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) April 12, 2018

Well done #RahulAware #SushilKumar on clinching Gold 🥇in men’s freestyle Wrestling. A victory despite of not being fully fit shows the determination of the man! #GC2018 #GC2018Wrestling — Sudeep Raghuvanshi (@Im_deepSu27) April 12, 2018

Congratulations another Gold for India! 👏

Wrestler #SushilKumar clinches GOLD🥇in Men’s Freestyle 74kg category🇮🇳in #GC2018Wrestling #GC2018 legend took only 80 seconds to win the finals. Nation is proud on you. pic.twitter.com/RHzFudRY8u — Subodh Srivastava (@SubodhK_) April 12, 2018

Rahul Aware wins 1st Gold medal in wrestling & 13th Gold Medal for India He had tears in his eyes when our National Anthem was played!

True Champion!

Proud Moment!#CommonwealthGames #GC2018Wrestling #GC2018 #RahulAware pic.twitter.com/oY9dADx5QK — Arpit Vira (@ArpitRohitVira) April 12, 2018

#GC2018Wrestling rahul aware bags the 1st gold medal in wrestlimg for india…. had goosebumps watching this 😊😊 #RahulAware congratulations 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/SDqmX1rY7N — Vineeta Singh (@sweetybliss11) April 12, 2018

“Rahul Aware”Did us proud today as he gave us a golden moments by winning the Gold Medal for India. Well done boy…..👏👏👏 — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) April 12, 2018

And it’s a gold !! Rahul Aware makes all of us proud as he comprehensively beats Canadian grappler Steven Takahashi in Final. Its 13th Gold Medal for India in the Games & 1st one in Wrestling #GC2018Wrestling #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/WfvBLjHgmL — Harjeet Kaur (@HarjeetKaurINC) April 12, 2018

However, Aware and Kumar were not the only wrestler who extended India’s medal tally on Thursday. On Day 8 of CWG 2018, Indian wrestlers Babita Kumari Phogat and Kiran too won medals for the country. Kumar settled for silver in women’s freestyle 53kg category and Kiran bagged bronze after defeating Katouskia Pariadhaven in 76kg Freestyle. This was also Kumari’s third Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver in the Delhi edition and gold in Glasgow.

Twitterati congratulated Kumari and Kiran for their medals, and couldn’t stop cheering four Indian wrestlers.

Congratulations to Babita Kumari for winning Silver Medal for India in 53Kg Women’s Freestyle… Congratulations to her & her family… She has made India proud again👏👏@GC2018 #GC2018 #GC2018Wrestling #BabitaKumari pic.twitter.com/OTjHgUcaPV — ADITYA 💥 (@ItsABhere) April 12, 2018

Congrats to Babita Kumari Phogat for winning siver medal at CWG 2018 in 53 kg f/s women’s wrestling pic.twitter.com/KPIHPqYMzx — Om Prakash (@omadhu1950) April 12, 2018

Congratulations to Babita Kumari for winning a SILVER in Women’s Freestyle 53Kg Wrestling. India’s first wrestling medal at #GC2018 — Kripa Sharma (@Kripss11) April 12, 2018

What a start for wrestling!! All 4 Indians in competition today won a medal. @WrestlerSushil and Rahul Aware won Gold medals, Babita Kumari won Silver while Kiran won Bronze. #CWG2018 @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/KqYBFjGAng — India and Sports (@mysportspitch) April 12, 2018

What a display by Indian wrestlers in GoldCoast 2018. Golden men Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware while podium finishers Babita Kumari n Kiran send strong message of Indian power on the mat. — vineet r bhatt (@vineetrbhatt) April 12, 2018

Wrestler #BabitaKumari wins silver in women’s freestyle 53 kg 🇮🇳

We are proud of you 👏👏 you have struggled a lot to be there ✌️ congratulations 👏 #GC2018Wrestling #CWG2018India — Naveena (@myselfNdotK) April 12, 2018

Today is the wrestlers day for India in #CWG2018 4 wrestlers are in action and all four deliver medals making proud to the whole country — Shad Azahar Farooqui (@shadazahar) April 12, 2018

INDIA 🇮🇳 In Wrestling At CWG18

Sushil Kumar, Gold🎖(74 kg Men’s Freestyle)

Babita Phogat, Silver🎖(53 Kg Men’s Free Style)

Rahul Aware, Gold🎖(57 kg Men’s Freestyle)

Kiran Bishnoi, Bronze🎖(76 kg Women’s Freestyle)

We All Proud On You 🇮🇳#GC2018Wrestling #Indians — Saurabh Garg (@saurabh26_0798) April 12, 2018

Proud moment for India from the Wrestling mat. Rahul Aware, Babita Kumari & Kiran bring in Gold, Silver, Bronze respectively. Kudos. Jai Hind 🇮🇳❤️🙏 #CommonwealthGames2018 — T@nujKh@nn@ (@TeeKayyPBUM) April 12, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd