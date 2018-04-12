Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware win GOLD, Babita Kumari bags SILVER; Twitterati on Cloud 9

On Day 8 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Indian wrestlers made country proud by winning in all four categories. While Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware won gold, Babita Kumari Phogat bagged silver. Kiran too won bronze taking India's total medal tally to 29. Tweeple couldn't stop celebrating their extraorinary wins online.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2018
Indian sports personalities continue the reign on Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. Making India proud, Rahul Aware and Sushil Kumar won gold medals. While Aware won in men’s 57kg Freestyle wrestling, Kumar clinched gold in the 74kg Freestyle wrestling category. With these wins, India’s count for gold medals stands at 14.

Olympian Sushil Kumar proved why experience matters ad pinned down his opponent clinching the gold in just 80 seconds! Winning his third Commonwealth gold, he defeated South Africa’s Botha Johannes in the match. In fact, he created a hattrick by winning it in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

On the other hand, Aware beat Canada’s Steven Takahashi 3-1 in the final. Aware who also won a gold at Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Melbourne in 2011 continued his winning streak in Australia again.

As soon as the news of their spectacular bout was known, fans started cheering for the ace wrestlers on social media platforms. While some saluted them for adding gold medals to India’s medal tally others thanked them and said they are nation’s pride. Sample these:

However, Aware and Kumar were not the only wrestler who extended India’s medal tally on Thursday. On Day 8 of CWG 2018, Indian wrestlers Babita Kumari Phogat and Kiran too won medals for the country. Kumar settled for silver in women’s freestyle 53kg category and Kiran bagged bronze after defeating Katouskia Pariadhaven in 76kg Freestyle. This was also Kumari’s third Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver in the Delhi edition and gold in Glasgow.

Twitterati congratulated Kumari and Kiran for their medals, and couldn’t stop cheering four Indian wrestlers.

