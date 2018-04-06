Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins India’s 2nd gold; wins hearts, praise on Twitter

Commonwealth Games 2018: This is Sanjita Chanu’s second Commonwealth Games gold after she won the same at Glasgow Games in the 48kg category. Commonwealth Games 2018: This is Sanjita Chanu’s second Commonwealth Games gold after she won the same at Glasgow Games in the 48kg category.

Sanjita Chanu won India’s second gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Goldcoast, Australia, in the women’s 53kg weightlifting segment. Lifting a combination of 192kg in total this time, this is Sanjita’s second Commonwealth Games gold after she won the same at Glasgow Games in the 48kg category. After Mirabai Chanu’s spectacular performance on Day 1 made Indian back home proud, Sanjita’s win has only added to the celebrations. Understandly so, Indians were deliric, as especially seen on social media.

The 24-year-old’s lift was 10kgs more than Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who won the silver medal, with Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada coming third and thus, landing the bronze medal. Moreover, by lifting 84kg in the stach category in her third attempt, Sanjita also broke the previous Commonwealth Games record. In the clean and jerk category, while she failed in her attempt to lift 112kg, her top lift was 108kg. With Sanjita’s win, India’s medal tally now ha two gold and a silver (by P Gururaja, who won the silver medal in men’s 56kg category).

Meanwhile, here is how Twitterati welcomed the news of India’s second gold at the CWG 2018 and how many showered Sanjita with praises.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. One more Gold. Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning our second gold in #GC2018Weightlifting in the women’s 53kg category. #CWG2018

Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion. pic.twitter.com/Xnms7T6Byz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2018

Twice is always a charm! What a great start to this morning. Congratulations Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on keeping up your excellent track record of being a🥇winner at #CWG! After a Gold in Glasgow in 2014, a Gold in weightlifting at #CWG2018 as well! Very proud! #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/KpLGR2GSfN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 6, 2018

Congratulation 💐💐💐to our Golden girl #SanjitaChanu winning🏆🏆🏆 gold medal for India .

She wins the medal by lifting a total of 192 kg . pic.twitter.com/BFqeTBCywy — Niharika Chaudhary (@Niharika89531cb) April 6, 2018

Oh! What a relief. #TeamIndia bags another Gold 🥇

After a failed last attempt to lift 112kg #TeamIndia‘s #SanjitaChanu almost had a scare till #TeamPNG‘s #LoaDikaToua also fouled on her way to lift 113kg! Congratulations #SanjitaChanu and well done #gc2018 #GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/9IfPEtcDsi — Aman Kumar🇮🇳 (@AmanLive45) April 6, 2018

India’s golden girls are back in action #SanjitaChanu today 💪🏼 Congrats!! — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 6, 2018

Its another gold for #India in 53kg’s women weightlifting category..!

Congratulations #SanjitaChanu

JaiHind🇮🇳🇮🇳 — 🇮🇳Sagar Shharmaa (@imSagarshharmaa) April 6, 2018

