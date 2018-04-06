Presents Latest News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu wins India’s 2nd gold; wins hearts, praise on Twitter

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu winning India's second gold has only added to the celebratory mood people are in after Mirabai Chanu's spectacular performance on Day 1 at the CWG 2018.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2018 10:21:52 am
Commonwealth Games 2018: This is Sanjita Chanu's second Commonwealth Games gold after she won the same at Glasgow Games in the 48kg category.

Sanjita Chanu won India’s second gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Goldcoast, Australia, in the women’s 53kg weightlifting segment. Lifting a combination of 192kg in total this time, this is Sanjita’s second Commonwealth Games gold after she won the same at Glasgow Games in the 48kg category. After Mirabai Chanu’s spectacular performance on Day 1 made Indian back home proud, Sanjita’s win has only added to the celebrations. Understandly so, Indians were deliric, as especially seen on social media.

The 24-year-old’s lift was 10kgs more than Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who won the silver medal, with Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada coming third and thus, landing the bronze medal. Moreover, by lifting 84kg in the stach category in her third attempt, Sanjita also broke the previous Commonwealth Games record. In the clean and jerk category, while she failed in her attempt to lift 112kg, her top lift was 108kg. With Sanjita’s win, India’s medal tally now ha two gold and a silver (by P Gururaja, who won the silver medal in men’s 56kg category).

Meanwhile, here is how Twitterati welcomed the news of India’s second gold at the CWG 2018 and how many showered Sanjita with praises.

