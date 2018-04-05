Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first gold; Twitterati ECSTATIC

CommonwealthGames 2018: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first gold in the 48 kg women weightlifting category. (Source: Screengrab) CommonwealthGames 2018: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first gold in the 48 kg women weightlifting category. (Source: Screengrab)

After a terrific start at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Mirabai Chanu has won India its first gold with her stunning performance. Chanu, who is in women’s 48 kg category, managed to set a new Commonwealth record and personal best for herself with an 86 kg lift in snatch, in what was a glorious start of a performance for India, no less. Now by breaking Commonwealth records by lifting 86 kgs in ‘snatch’ and 110 kgs in ‘clean and jerk’ rounds, Chanu was at her terrific best at Gold Coast in Australia. Her earlier personal best was 194kgs and was considered one of the strongest contenders at the Games this year, given how none of her opponents have not lifted more than 180 kgs. Canada’s Amanda Braddock, whose personal best was 173 kgs, was likened to be Chanu’s closest competition at the Games.

While Gururaja Poojary of India already won silver in men’s 56 kg category, it is Mirabai Chanu’s gold winning performance that has left Twitterati squealing in joy! In no time wishes started pouring in from all directions for the weightlifter, with many admiring and talking about her performance and now there is no dearth of congratulatory messages for the weightlifter.

Here are some more reactions that Chanu’s performance garnered:

First gold for India . I am so emotional rn ! Thankyou Mirabai Chanu ♥️🇮🇳♥️ #CWG2018 — Khushi R Srivastava (@KhushiiRs) April 5, 2018

On expected lines, but well done #MirabaiChanu for the 🥇. The Lifter lifts India on the medal tally. http://t.co/wgRkBfgkQQ — Prantik Majumdar (@Prantik_M) April 5, 2018

#MirabaiChanu is on fire wow What a treat to watch #GC2018 — anjali banerjee (@anjali_banerjee) April 5, 2018

Congratulations mirabai chanu to win gold medal with commonwealth record 😍😍 #GC2018 #MirabaiChanu #Goldmedal you’re simply pride of India 😎 #ShePower first gold medal for India. — Raghunath Sahoo🇮🇳 #OdiaCompulsory (@sahoo_raghunath) April 5, 2018

Congratulations Mirabai Chanu to win Gold in 48kg category weightlifting at #GC2018 with Common wealth games Record 196 kg. Snatch – 86 kg , Clean & Jerk – 110 kg#GC2018Weightlifting #India #MirabaiChanu — આ નં દ (@Huanand1) April 5, 2018

