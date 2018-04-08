CWG 2018: Indian women’s table tennis team’s historic gold leaves Twitterati ECSTATIC

CWG 2018: Gold medalist Team India poses with medals. From left to right: Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018: Gold medalist Team India poses with medals. From left to right: Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das. (Source: Reuters)

It’s raining medals for India on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. After Punam Yadav clinched gold in weightlifting and 16-year-old Manu Bhakar stole the show bagging gold in women’s 10m air pistol, it was again women who made India proud winning gold in table tennis. Yes, as the day was coming to an end Indian women’s table tennis team shocked Singapore 3-1 to claim its first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. With this win, the count for gold in medal tally goes up to seven with the total medal count to 12.

Facing a dominant Singapore, Sunday’s match seemed to be a perfect occasion to redeem themselves. They have finally avenged their semifinal loss to Singapore at the 2014 Glasgow Games. The Indian side took the first match before Singapore levelled the tie 1-1. India then went on to win the next two matches including the doubles fixture.

ALSO READ | CWG 2018: England’s basketball player proposes on court, watch video

Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das on Sunday won the final tie 3-1 against Singapore’s Tianwei Feng, Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu. As they made history, fans couldn’t have been happier. Saluting ‘India’s daughters’ for their amazing feat, Twitterati showered love and praise on the trio and thanked them for making India proud. They also couldn’t stop highlighting how Singapore was never defeated in this sport since it was introduced in 2002.

Table tennis was introduced in CWG in 2002. Singapore never lost from then. And today India did it finally.. Manika the champ… India wins Gold ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BAuMPu6yf5 — chaitanya yalavarthi (@chaitanya792) April 8, 2018

HISTORY! Singapore has won each and every Gold medal in the womens team Table Tennis event since the start of the games. India have beaten Singapore today to win the Gold. What a moment. Absolute heroes these girls. Wow. #GC2018 — Arjun Namboothiri (@ArjunNamboo) April 8, 2018

Maiden GOLD for India! India beat Singapore 3-1 to win maiden Gold 🥇 in Table Tennis women team event. 2002 🥇🇸🇬

2006 🥇🇸🇬

2010 🥇🇸🇬

2014 🥇🇸🇬

2018 🥇🇮🇳#GC2018India #GC2018TableTennis #CWG2018 #Goldcost2018 #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/TDUq0IvoDf — Dilipsinh Rajput (@DrDilipRajput) April 8, 2018

India wins its first ever Gold at Commonwealth Games in this Table Tennis event 🏓. What a win by Manika Batra , Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar. Indiaaaaaaa India! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NzTvS0eWSh — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) April 8, 2018

Women Power to The Fore !

1st ever Women’s Table Tennis Team GOLD Medal 🥇 at Commonwealth Games 💪

Congrats to the champion girls – Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar & Mouma Das for heroic performance ! #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/GJpeO0OODs — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 8, 2018

Manika Batra you beauty!! India beat mighty Singapore 3-1 in Final to win GOLD medal in Table Tennis (Women’s Team event) thanks to Manika winning 2 Singles matches. It’s 7th Gold Medal for India #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/8hxEc25ath — Ishita Pandit (@pandit_ishita) April 8, 2018

WOHOOO Words can’t describe this Moment. Indian Women the Commonwealth Games Champions!!!!! 🏓🇮🇳 Wow just wow!! Take a bow #ManikaBatra #MadhurikaPatkar @MoumaDasTT This time they BELIEVED in themselves. Yes, they did it!!!! #GC2018TableTennis pic.twitter.com/yQhQDidPtK — Neha Aggarwal (@nehaaggarwal) April 8, 2018

Check out the special moments from the historic first ever #CWG2018 🥇 win for Womens #TableTennis Team against higher ranked #Singapore team.#ManikaBatra in a stunning performance defeated #Olympic medalist and world no. 4 player. #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/Ixoa5WiHgF — Amit Dutta (@_AmitDutta) April 8, 2018

History written! Table tennis was introduced in CWG in 2002. Singapore never lost from then. And today Indian women’s table tennis team created history at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as they beat Singapore 3-1 in the gold medal match.

This has happened! — Mayank Kundra (@kundra_mayank) April 8, 2018

#CWG18 Historical victory of India in Women’s Table Tennis Gold for India. Proud of Indian daughters. @Ra_THORe — Yogesh (@yogashar99) April 8, 2018

Well done Manika Batra, we’re so proud of you. Finally we won the gold medal in the team events of Table Tennis. 👏 #CWG2018 #ManikaBatra #ShePower — Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) April 8, 2018

What a day at CWG 2018! Table Tennis team won Gold also defeating Singapore. Manika Batra remained unbeaten in all 5 matches played by India. Salute to her — Om Prakash (@omadhu1950) April 8, 2018

Women’s table tennis team wins gold medal defeating Singapore at #CWG2018 Indeed a super Sunday. Great show of Women power #Commonwealth2018 — Ranjit (@RanjitRamK) April 8, 2018

India won a gold medal in Table Tennis Women’s team event beating Singapore. That’s absolutely incredible!!! #CWG2018India — Krishnan (@tskrishnan) April 8, 2018

Very proud moment ,#Gold in Table tennis at #CommonwealthGames2018 well played #ManikaBatra and team ,,and the moment of National anthem playing at the games ,, Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/NklfqxZS5x — Nikhil Pandey (@nikhilpandey15) April 8, 2018

Batra was instrumental in India’s feat as she won both her individual matches against Feng and Zhou. Although Singapore’s Yu Wengyu gave a tough fight defeating Madhurika Patkar to 0-3, ultimately it couldn’t save their day. Indian pair Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar defeated Zhou Yihan and Mengyu Yu 3-1 with ease. Batra made sure India won gold as she defeated Zhou, winning all the three games back-to-back.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd