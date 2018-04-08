Presents Sunday Eye

CWG 2018: Indian women’s table tennis team’s historic gold leaves Twitterati ECSTATIC

As Indian women's table tennis team made history, fans couldn't have been happier. Saluting 'India's daughters' for their amazing feat, Twitterati showered love and praise on the trio. They also couldn't stop highlighting how Singapore was never defeated in this sport since it was introduced in 2002.

CWG 2018: Gold medalist Team India poses with medals. From left to right: Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das. (Source: Reuters)
It’s raining medals for India on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. After Punam Yadav clinched gold in weightlifting and 16-year-old Manu Bhakar stole the show bagging gold in women’s 10m air pistol, it was again women who made India proud winning gold in table tennis. Yes, as the day was coming to an end Indian women’s table tennis team shocked Singapore 3-1 to claim its first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. With this win, the count for gold in medal tally goes up to seven with the total medal count to 12.

Facing a dominant Singapore, Sunday’s match seemed to be a perfect occasion to redeem themselves. They have finally avenged their semifinal loss to Singapore at the 2014 Glasgow Games. The Indian side took the first match before Singapore levelled the tie 1-1. India then went on to win the next two matches including the doubles fixture.

Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das on Sunday won the final tie 3-1 against Singapore’s Tianwei Feng, Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu. As they made history, fans couldn’t have been happier. Saluting ‘India’s daughters’ for their amazing feat, Twitterati showered love and praise on the trio and thanked them for making India proud. They also couldn’t stop highlighting how Singapore was never defeated in this sport since it was introduced in 2002.

Batra was instrumental in India’s feat as she won both her individual matches against Feng and Zhou. Although Singapore’s Yu Wengyu gave a tough fight defeating Madhurika Patkar to 0-3, ultimately it couldn’t save their day. Indian pair Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar defeated Zhou Yihan and Mengyu Yu 3-1 with ease. Batra made sure India won gold as she defeated Zhou, winning all the three games back-to-back.

