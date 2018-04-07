‘Take a bow’: Tweeple laud Sathish Sivalingam for winning gold at CWG 2018 despite injury

India’s Men’s 77kg Weightlifting Gold medalist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam with England’s Silver medalist Jack Oliver and Australia’s Bronze medalist Francois Etoundi during medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Source: AP) India’s Men’s 77kg Weightlifting Gold medalist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam with England’s Silver medalist Jack Oliver and Australia’s Bronze medalist Francois Etoundi during medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Source: AP)

On Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam made India proud by winning a gold medal in Men’s 77kg weightlifting category. Securing the third gold for the country, his achievement has moved India up two places in the CWG 2018 medals tally. Yes, the Vellore champion not only bagged gold but also secured India third position on the medal table. India’s five medals have so far come from the country’s weightlifting contingent.

And this is not the first time Sivalingam made India proud. He had also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2014 too in the same weight category. Although his injury and battling fitness concerned many, the ace athlete defied all odds and clinched the top position.

As Indian national flag was hoisted again in Gold Coast, fans and supporters cheered his magnificent feat on social media. With #Sivalingam and #SathishSivalingam, fans not only celebrated his medal but also lauded him for winning for the country despite all his pain and injury. Sample these:

Bravo 💪🙏👏

Congrats #SathishSivalingam for winning Gold Medal🥇 for India despite Hamstring injury.

Sathish Sivalingam lifted a total of 317kg in Men’s 77 Kg category at #GC2018 .#GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/rFed68jOCM — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 7, 2018

Thanks for all the wishes.

I’m very proud of winning this CWG gold.

But, seriously – #SathishSivalingam is a rockstar.

317 KGs!

The only thing I can lift over my head is my 14 KG son. pic.twitter.com/Um9Jr7A0rz — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 7, 2018

Sathish Kumar gives third Gold medal for India in weightlifting🥇🇮🇳Take a bow despite of his injury he performed so well🙏Proud moment for us @sathy732 Congratulations champ👏 #SathishSivalingam #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/8dcMc6pCxb — Harsha💥💥 (@HarshaPuttur) April 7, 2018

Unbelievable victory for #SathishSivalingam. Despite having a hamstring injury going out there and lifting 317kgs is rather courageous. Congratulations on securing a Gold medal for the country. Glasgow 2014 🥇

Gold Coast 2018 🥇

pic.twitter.com/MW9LdkW2oR — Atul vashisth (@vashisth_atul) April 7, 2018

Win gold for us!! Weightlifting 317 kgs .consecutive CW gold despite his injury.. proud.. #SathishSivalingam — Babhu (@Babhu17) April 7, 2018

When everything feels like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top

Despite the hamstring injury #SathishSivalingam gifts India it’s 3rd 🥇 in Men’s 77kg, lifting 317kg

Way to go💪🏼#GC2018Weightlifting#CWG2018#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nKTxODuYh5 — Archie (@archu243) April 7, 2018

#GC2018 #CommonwealthGames2018 Congrats #Sivalingam for the PODIUM FINISH ON A HIGH NOTE. Even in pain your determination never failed and made #India proud. pic.twitter.com/OSfgF10lm8 — SR Vishwanath (@SRVishwanathBJP) April 7, 2018

Just like how #ThalaAjith overcame the pain of multiple injuries and succeeded in his career #SathishSivalingam @sathy732 proud Thala fan overcame his hamstring injury and won goldmedal at the #GC2018WeightLifting Congrats bro!👏👏👏

IDOL AJITH BIRTHDAY IN 24D pic.twitter.com/jd7ttvxhUg — Trollpathy™ (@Trollpathy) April 7, 2018

Made my city proud #Vellore

Congrats anna #SathishSivalingam

Proud vellorian pic.twitter.com/mmqn4ZdXoX — Ran SriRam Dp (@Angry_tamizhan) April 7, 2018

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam lifted 317 kg in total, 144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk to clinch the gold medal for India in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting. Talking to media after winning his medal, the 25-year-old later revealed that he was in so much pain because of a thigh injury that he did not even expect winning a medal.

Speaking on the limited access to the team physio, Sathish said, “I didn’t want to touch that level because I still need to undergo rehabilitation. The fact that the access to our physio was limited made it all the more difficult. I just hope that we get a physio with us at the Asian Games.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd