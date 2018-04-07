Presents Latest News

‘Take a bow’: Tweeple laud Sathish Sivalingam for winning gold at CWG 2018 despite injury

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam lifted 317 kg in total, 144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk to clinch the gold medal for India in Men's 77 kg weightlifting. However, the 25-year-old later revealed that he was in so much pain because of a thigh injury that he did not even expect winning a medal.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2018 3:59:05 pm
India's Men's 77kg Weightlifting Gold medalist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam with England's Silver medalist Jack Oliver and Australia's Bronze medalist Francois Etoundi during medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Source: AP)
On Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam made India proud by winning a gold medal in Men’s 77kg weightlifting category. Securing the third gold for the country, his achievement has moved India up two places in the CWG 2018 medals tally. Yes, the Vellore champion not only bagged gold but also secured India third position on the medal table. India’s five medals have so far come from the country’s weightlifting contingent.

And this is not the first time Sivalingam made India proud. He had also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2014 too in the same weight category. Although his injury and battling fitness concerned many, the ace athlete defied all odds and clinched the top position.

As Indian national flag was hoisted again in Gold Coast, fans and supporters cheered his magnificent feat on social media. With #Sivalingam and #SathishSivalingam, fans not only celebrated his medal but also lauded him for winning for the country despite all his pain and injury. Sample these:

Speaking on the limited access to the team physio, Sathish said, “I didn’t want to touch that level because I still need to undergo rehabilitation. The fact that the access to our physio was limited made it all the more difficult. I just hope that we get a physio with us at the Asian Games.”

