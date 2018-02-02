Comedian Sapan Verma starts a ‘bad’ selfie spree with #NotAllSelfies, and Twitterati follow suit

Struggling to click a perfect selfie? Post that bad shot with the hashtag #NotAllSelfies! (Source: Sapan Verma/Twitter) Struggling to click a perfect selfie? Post that bad shot with the hashtag #NotAllSelfies! (Source: Sapan Verma/Twitter)

Do you spend a lot of your time to capture a perfect selfie? Well, the selfie fever may have taken over the whole world, but not everyone is an expert in clicking a good shot. Narrating his struggle with selfies, comedian Sapan Verma started a ‘bad’ selfie spree on Twitter and people can’t stop posting their pictures — clicked from awkward angles, in bad lighting or while making weird poses.

Giving a Padmaavat twist to his tweet, Sapan Verma wrote: “I spend more time trying to take a good selfie every day than Sanjay Leela Bhansali did trying to release his film. Do you guys also have bad selfies? Post your bad selfie with #NotAllSelfies.” His tweet stirred a storm on the networking website and people soon followed suit!

I spend more time trying to take a good selfie every day than Sanjay Leela Bhansali did trying to release his film. Do you guys also have bad selfies? Post your bad selfie with #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/EeNH3jqbTW — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) February 2, 2018

After reading his tweet, while one user took a dig at him saying, “Bhansali’s efforts doing better,” many others jumped in with their stories of how they never seem to get a perfect selfie on their camera phones. Here are some reactions that will tickle your funny bones.

However, Bhansali’s efforts doing better. Keep trying. 😅 — Womensweb.in (@womensweb) February 2, 2018

This selfie isn’t bad, its just highlighting your best feature: your teeth 😁 — Vi (@ViniGeance) February 2, 2018

Try again with no show of teeth

Always click two versions: Show and no show — Naniji Ghar Par Hain (@vanisaxenaa) February 2, 2018

#NotAllSelfies are enogh for NaMo😅

You can never, ever, hide the camera from this man pic.twitter.com/vDYp7OGw5t — RaGa 4 PM (@RahulGandhiMyPM) February 2, 2018

Just took a selfie for my fans..

Kaisa laga aap logo ko ??

Take a selfie and post using hastag#NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/UhLMBrPWfm — Shilpa Chinde (@shilpa_chinde) February 2, 2018

Here is my BAD selfie. Iss sey Bad lakar dikhao. #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/HZ1X9MnEMf — Abhinav Indian (@soodabhinav08) February 2, 2018

“I thought you are a beauty blogger” was my friend’s reaction. I am, actually. #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/CRfJndr8pk — Beauty & Beyond (@jhilmildsaha) February 2, 2018

A friend who is a selfie freak said she wants to stop taking sefies after seeing this 👇🏻 #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/67v7XzpQmH — Nabanita Dhar (@nabanita21) February 2, 2018

When you try to take a cool selfie, press the button “click!!” and the pit near you says… Welcome Darling.!!Ooouuucchh! This is what you get!! 🙈🙈🙈😂 #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/0xB6Isu59O — MyFashionVilla.com (@MyFashionVilla) February 2, 2018

It’s a good thing I am not planning to go for an audition. I would have been selected for a horror movie #NotAllSelfies work pic.twitter.com/lchtODWaIc — A Traveller’s Wish List (@gulatiambica) February 2, 2018

My friends always say I look tipsy and drowsy in all my selfies. I am a teetotaler! #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/gweqOJG3Y1 — Khushboo Motihar (@kbmotihar) February 2, 2018

Here is my worst selfie with kids even I can’t recognise myself 🤣 #NotAllSelfies pic.twitter.com/Rk5WU2JUz5 — Sunita Katyal (@sunitakatyal) February 2, 2018

On a serious note we all have bad selfies even I have..it’s just that I don’t have the courage to post them #NotAllSelfies — PRIYANKA (@priyanka_dear) February 2, 2018

Do you have a bad selfie that you would like to add to the list?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd