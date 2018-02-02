  • Associate Sponsor
Comedian Sapan Verma starts a ‘bad’ selfie spree with #NotAllSelfies, and Twitterati follow suit

Giving a Padmaavat twist to his tweet, Sapan Verma wrote: "I spend more time trying to take a good selfie every day than Sanjay Leela Bhansali did trying to release his film. Do you guys also have bad selfies? Post your bad selfie with #NotAllSelfies."

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2018 10:26 pm
not all selfies, #notallselfies, selfie, sapan verma, eic comedy, comedian sapan verma, bad selfies on twitter, twitter selfies, comedy punch, indian express, indian express news Struggling to click a perfect selfie? Post that bad shot with the hashtag #NotAllSelfies! (Source: Sapan Verma/Twitter)
Do you spend a lot of your time to capture a perfect selfie? Well, the selfie fever may have taken over the whole world, but not everyone is an expert in clicking a good shot. Narrating his struggle with selfies, comedian Sapan Verma started a ‘bad’ selfie spree on Twitter and people can’t stop posting their pictures — clicked from awkward angles, in bad lighting or while making weird poses.

Giving a Padmaavat twist to his tweet, Sapan Verma wrote: “I spend more time trying to take a good selfie every day than Sanjay Leela Bhansali did trying to release his film. Do you guys also have bad selfies? Post your bad selfie with #NotAllSelfies.” His tweet stirred a storm on the networking website and people soon followed suit!

After reading his tweet, while one user took a dig at him saying, “Bhansali’s efforts doing better,” many others jumped in with their stories of how they never seem to get a perfect selfie on their camera phones. Here are some reactions that will tickle your funny bones.

Do you have a bad selfie that you would like to add to the list?

