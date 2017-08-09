Comedian Abhineet Mishra has a hilarious but sharp take on North-Eastern stereotypes

More than just a matter to laugh off! (Source: Abhineet Mishra/YouTube) More than just a matter to laugh off! (Source: Abhineet Mishra/YouTube)

Time and again, people from the north-eastern part of India who have come to the ‘mainland cities’ are discriminated against and subjected to racial ridicule. It is nothing less than alarming to see how, even now, people hold on to sickening stereotypes, resorting to associating them with China and assuming that all they do is — make and eat momo. Comedian Abhineet Mishra took to stage to take a hilarious yet thought-provoking digs at this very mindset that many among us continue to harbour.

From how his girlfriend refused to believe he is from the North-East because he wasn’t ‘slit-eyed’, how a friend of his confided in him that men in Delhi think they can make advances on her without her consent just because of her origin — Mishra’s 3-minute comedy clip is as much hilarious as it is food for thought.

Watch the video here.

Earlier this year in April, another video on the issue of racial discrimination against people from North-East India went viral.

Challenging these stereotypes, Miss Imsong — a satirist from Nagaland — shared a video on YouTube that showed a complete role-reversal. This time it was the ‘Mainland Indians’ who were getting ridiculed at the hands of those from the North-East and not the other way round. With a sarcastic tone and just the right expressions, she tried to show how it felt when they are distanced from the rest, for no apparent reasons except for blatant racism and backward thinking mindsets.

Watch the video here.

