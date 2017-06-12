Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh for medical bills via Facebook campaign

Social media has come to the aid of Javed Khan, a Coimbatore-based vada seller, who was suffering from diabetes and had to undergo a leg amputation, Times of India reported on Monday. The 50-year-old, who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu, received donations of up to Rs 1.5 lakh after a post of his condition went viral on Facebook. The post, put up by filmmaker Aravind, not only helped cover the cost of his medical bills but also contributed to his shop and his two children’s school fees.

Aravind, who was a frequent visitor of Khan’s stall, noticed it was shut close to two weeks ago. On enquiring, he found out that on the advise of doctors, Khan had amputated his left leg. “We were very sad and wanted to meet him. So, we got the couple’s contact number and met them last week. I was saddened by his plight and decided to put up a post with his account number on Facebook. Soon, the post became viral and many were willing to help Javed. We collected more than Rs 1.5 lakh. People contributed from not just India but abroad too,” Aravind was quoted as saying by TOI.

The post was shared over 4,000 times, with people from India and Dubai coming forward to help. Employees of Hyundai contributed as well.

Javed’s wife, Fyroja, said she was overwhelmed by the love and support. “Many of them are our customers and some are strangers. But at this time, they have helped us in a way that even family members couldn’t have. I have no words to express. I will always pray for their health and happiness,” said Fyroja. “My sister’s children also stay with us and we take care of them as well. It became difficult for us when he fell sick. But getting help and support like this is extraordinary. This is better than any other Ramzan gift,” she added.

Khan is admitted in a hospital in Palakkad, and will return once he has recovered, his wife said.

