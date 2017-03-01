Coconut vs pineapple: When PM Modi’s blooper while trolling Rahul Gandhi backfired big time

When things don’t quite go according to plan. (Source: File Photo) When things don’t quite go according to plan. (Source: File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi has long been at the receiving end of trolling. And, ever since BJP rose to power, things just jumped out of the frying pan into the fire for Gandhi. Sometimes for his bloopers, and sometimes just for the heck of it, the vice-president of the INC got turned into everyone’s Aunt Sally in a quick span of time.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi never let go an opportunity to take a dig at his staunch opponent and fault-finder, and blew his image into smithereens whenever he could. Keeping up with this merciless nature of his, he swung into action and made a mockery of Gandhi while speaking at a rally in Maharajganj on March 1. Apparently, Gandhi, while speaking at an election rally speech in Manipur’s Imphal East on February 28 made a reference to the juice of Narangi (orange). The media, including indianexpress.com, mistook narangi for nariyal (coconut) and in no time, Gandhi had an arsenal of mocking remarks coming to him as its a basic fact that coconut cannot be made into juice but water.

Lecturing at the rally, Gandhi had said, “Here (in Manipur) you grow nimbu, narangi (oranges), pineapple… I hope that such a day comes that when someone in London drinks pineapple juice, they look at the box and see ‘Made in Manipur’.”

Picking up on the same thread of coconut juice and not pineapple, Modi said, “Yesterday he (a Congress politician) made a very big declaration… he said now he will extract juice from coconuts.. and after extracting the juice, he will sell it in England. The poorest of poor children know that you get water from coconuts. You get juice from lime, santre, mosambi… have you ever seen or heard of coconut juice? Maybe I am unaware but tell me… Coconuts are found in Kerala but he’s saying he’ll extract coconut juice.” But, little did he know that he got it wrong and was merely asking for trouble.

Now, with INC clarifying things up, things have undergone a volte-face, thereby making the PM a laughing stock instead. Twitterati was lightning quick to take a load of this epic blooper and churned out some funny tweets.

The upside of this outrage is that it has saved Rahul Gandhi from manipuri coconut juice jokes. — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) March 1, 2017

RG Said: “PINEAPPLE JUICE”

It’s Turned into COCONUT JUICE,

Better Ask➡ What’s the Agenda❓http://t.co/INU9bNvHdT pic.twitter.com/a2w5ZoZVxH — Geet Varun (@geetv79) March 1, 2017

Rahul did not say coconut juice. Media misconstrued naringa as nariyal and did a spin. Poor boy! http://t.co/Pd9E9okbwp — Vasu (@vasudevan_k) March 1, 2017

Turns out ‘nariyal’ was ‘ narangi’. Narendra Modi & Amit Shah trolled themselves. http://t.co/J438YHpOxg — Tanzil Asif (@tnzl_) March 1, 2017

@narendramodi you should definitely try this one..

Vita Coco natural coconut water with pineapple! pic.twitter.com/mWEKrv2GrC — Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) March 1, 2017

Pic1: How worlds sees a pineapple and a coconut.

Pic 2 & 3: How Modi sees pineapple & coconut as one and same thing. pic.twitter.com/pn2h0jUJwc — Vivek Kushwaha (@yoursvivek) March 1, 2017

While RG said pineapple PM ji heard coconut still for Gyan @GauravPandhi @friendscongress pic.twitter.com/N8HqwtXo0J — midhat kidwai🇮🇳 (@midhatkidwai) March 1, 2017

