This cleaner lied about his job to his daughters to help them complete their education

Can your job define your caste or standards? Most of us would say no, but clearly that’s not the case. People working in low wage jobs have a tough time finding acceptance in the society. From farmers to maid servants and shoemakers, there are many sects who discriminate certain people. With such an orthodox mindset, cleaners find little or no respect for themselves in the society. What’s more, some even go on to put them under the untouchable category.

One such cleaner’s miserable situation has hit many like a bolt out of the blue on the Internet. GMB Akash, a photographer clicks pictures and recounts their poignant stories on his Facebook page, and his post has garnered more than 320,000 likes and 100,000 likes at the time of writing. Through the post, the cleaner shed light on how he hid his job from his children to save them from embarrassment and to help them peacefully complete their education. Not just that, he also confessed how he failed to arrange for his daughter’s college fees at the last moment and what transpired after that. His heart-wrenching words from the forlorn tale echo long after you’ve read it.

“I never told my children what was my job. I never wanted them to feel shame because of me. When my youngest daughter asked me what I did. I used to tell her hesitantly, I was a labourer. Before I went to home I used to take bathe in public toilet so they did not get any hint of the work I was doing. I wanted my daughters to send to school, to educate them. I wanted them to stand with dignity in front of people. I never wanted anyone look down at them like everyone looked down at me. People always humiliated me. I invested every penny of my earning for my daughters’ education. I never bought a new shirt, used the money instead for buying books for them. Respect, which is all I wanted them to earn for me. I was a cleaner.”

The day before the last date of my daughter’s college admission, I could not manage to get her admission fees. I could not work that day. I was sitting beside the rubbish, was trying hard to hide my tears. I was unable to work that day. All my coworkers were looking at me but no one came to speak. I was failed, heartbroken and I had no idea how to face my daughter who would ask me about the admission fees once I back to home. I am born poor. Nothing good can happen with a poor person that was my belief. After work all cleaners came to me, sat beside and asked if I considered them as brothers. Before I could answer they handed their one day income in my hand. When I was refusing everyone they confronted by saying, ‘We will starve today if needed but our daughter has to go to college.’ I cannot reply them. That day I did not take shower. That day I went to house like a cleaner. My daughter is going to finish her University very soon. Three of them do not let me to work anymore. She has a part time job and three of them do tuition. But often she took me to my working place. Feed all my coworkers along me. They will laugh and ask her why she feed them so often. My daughter told them, ‘All of you starve for me that day so I can become what I am today, pray for me that I can feed you all, every day.‘ Now a days I do not feel, I am a poor man. Whoever has such children, how he can be poor.

