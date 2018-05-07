Video: This Chinese vocalist singing ‘Shankarabharanam’ will leave you speechless

As Chong Chiu Sen begins to sing the Shankarabharanam Ragam, which is believed to be one of the most popular ragas of Carnatic music that helps both the singer and the listener(s) reach a state of exhilaration and pure joy, it is a breathtaking sight to watch. (Source: J nandakumar/Twitter) As Chong Chiu Sen begins to sing the Shankarabharanam Ragam, which is believed to be one of the most popular ragas of Carnatic music that helps both the singer and the listener(s) reach a state of exhilaration and pure joy, it is a breathtaking sight to watch. (Source: J nandakumar/Twitter)

In a video that could leave many Indians awed, a vocalist of Chinese-Malaysian origin singing ‘Shankarabharanam’, is leaving people floored. Chong Chiu Sen is a Malaysian-born Chinese vocalist and was rechristened Sai Madhana Mohan Kumar by prominent carnatic musician D K Pattammal. As Sen begins to sing the Shankarabharanam Ragam, which is believed to be one of the most popular ragas of Carnatic music that helps both the singer and the listener(s) reach a state of exhilaration and pure joy, it is a breathtaking sight to watch. Sen strikes a soul-stirring chord with the listeners, as he sings with such finesse. And to see a man of a foreign origin take so well to Carnatic music is an absolute delight in itself.

Watch the video here.

The Chinese singer Mr Chong Chou Sen singing “Shankarabharanam”

Really great and an awesome experience, it may surprise every Indian. pic.twitter.com/4BQ8lKz3oq — J Nandakumar (@kumarnandaj) May 5, 2018

Here are other songs Sen has sung previously.

Breathtaking, isn’t it?!

