Someone shared video of chocolate dosa topped with dry fruits and people are angry

Great wars have been fought over food, and it’s no longer just redistricted to pineapple pizza or the best biryani in the country. While desi food lovers were still to get over the horror of ‘sweet rose Maggi’ that was revealed earlier this month, they have stumbled upon another “dreadful” invention — chocolate dosa! Well, maybe we have spotted that on the menu at a few South Indian food joints, but have you ever seen how it’s made? Well, the video of how it has made has scared foodies on Twitter and they are pleading to stop “killing” their favourite comfort food.

Recently, Twitter user Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) shared a video of the unusual dessert recipe with a caption, “Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity!” And Twitterati mostly agreed with him.

The video shows the creative chef, plastering the sour, fermented rice-lentil batter on the tawa, adding butter and then to everyone’s horror, generously spreading chocolate syrup on it. And if that wasn’t enough to put you off, he added chopped cashews, sliced almonds, raisins and even cherries! And just like that, he folded it, ready to serve.

Calling it “blasphemy” many were angry at the chef for ruining their dosa and asked how could they unsee it. While a few others called it “desi crepe”, many argued that crepes are made with flour and not fermented rice and lentil batter.



