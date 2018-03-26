Presents Latest News

Chipko Movement’s 45th anniversary: Twitterati urge everybody to save and plant trees

Chipko Movement, that started in 1973 is known for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests had started in Uttar Pradesh’s Chamoli district (now Uttarakhand) in 1973 and quickly witnessed participation from other states in north India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 12:01 pm
Chipko Movement, that started in 1973 is known for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests.
The Chipko movement, that started in 1973 was a non-violent agitation, aimed at protection and conservation of trees. The movement, however, even after all these years is also remembered for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests, coming to be known as one of the ecofeminist movements in India. This had also changed the way they were perceived in the society. The resistance against felling of trees and maintaining the ecological balance started in Uttar Pradesh’s Chamoli district (now Uttarakhand) in 1973 and quickly witnessed participation from other states in north India. In their bid to protect the trees, the villagers had hugged the trees. The name ‘chipko’ meaning ’embrace’ comes from this gesture.

Not known to many, Chipko andolan dates back to the 18th century when the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan had resisted felling of trees. A group of villagers, led by a woman named Amrita Devi, had sacrificed their lives while challenging orders of the then King of Jodhpur. After this incident, the king, in a royal decree, had banned cutting of trees in all Bishnoi villages. The movement when Gaura Devi with just 27 women and young girls had stood in front of the trees that had been marked for felling and had challenged the forest officials.

Today marks 45th anniversary of the movement and people on social media, while remembering the bravery of Devi are also urging others to save and plant trees. While one wrote, “#ChipkoMovement was the movement of the common people most affected by the deforestation. And it does have the impact on the world. The Organizations and Government alone cannot improve the environment. We, the people, Need to change our self, as we are the one who is affected,” another wrote, “Plant more trees to maintain the ecological balance When we take care of the nature the nature takes care of us in more effective ways.”

Here are some of the tweets.

The best way to pay tribute to the day is by planting trees.

