Chipko Movement’s 45th anniversary: Twitterati urge everybody to save and plant trees

Chipko Movement, that started in 1973 is known for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests. (Source: Ritu Arora/Twitter) Chipko Movement, that started in 1973 is known for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests. (Source: Ritu Arora/Twitter)

The Chipko movement, that started in 1973 was a non-violent agitation, aimed at protection and conservation of trees. The movement, however, even after all these years is also remembered for mobilising women for the cause of preserving forests, coming to be known as one of the ecofeminist movements in India. This had also changed the way they were perceived in the society. The resistance against felling of trees and maintaining the ecological balance started in Uttar Pradesh’s Chamoli district (now Uttarakhand) in 1973 and quickly witnessed participation from other states in north India. In their bid to protect the trees, the villagers had hugged the trees. The name ‘chipko’ meaning ’embrace’ comes from this gesture.

Not known to many, Chipko andolan dates back to the 18th century when the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan had resisted felling of trees. A group of villagers, led by a woman named Amrita Devi, had sacrificed their lives while challenging orders of the then King of Jodhpur. After this incident, the king, in a royal decree, had banned cutting of trees in all Bishnoi villages. The movement when Gaura Devi with just 27 women and young girls had stood in front of the trees that had been marked for felling and had challenged the forest officials.

Today marks 45th anniversary of the movement and people on social media, while remembering the bravery of Devi are also urging others to save and plant trees. While one wrote, “#ChipkoMovement was the movement of the common people most affected by the deforestation. And it does have the impact on the world. The Organizations and Government alone cannot improve the environment. We, the people, Need to change our self, as we are the one who is affected,” another wrote, “Plant more trees to maintain the ecological balance When we take care of the nature the nature takes care of us in more effective ways.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Plant more trees, Go green. A small contribution from Indian teens towards #ChipkoMovement pic.twitter.com/QTotki1Ktm — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) March 26, 2018

#ChipkoMovement was the movement of the common people most affected by the deforestation. And it does have the impact on the world. The Organizations and Government alone cannot improve the environment. We, the people, Need to change our self, as we are the one who is affected. — Joshi (@d_musafir) March 26, 2018

#ChipkoMovement

I wish we could have some similar movements in today’s words…… pic.twitter.com/RH7KeYGtZW — Spartan (@morpheous_001) March 26, 2018

Plant more trees to maintain the ecological balance When we take care of the nature the nature takes care of us in more effective ways #ChipkoMovement — Geeta (@exhortofgeeta) March 26, 2018

On this 45th anniversary of Chipko Movement, let’s remember #GauraDevi and all the people related with the movement for their efforts towards saving our precious forests! #ChipkoMovement — Sonu Gupta (@sonuarungupta) March 26, 2018

#ChipkoMovement makes us realise that only government is not alone responsible for the protection of environment.When Gaura Devi launched this movement 45 years back,it led a strong impact all over the world.

But such harmony for nature conservation is missing in today’s world.🌳 pic.twitter.com/v9115HUdSN — Deepak Kumar Singh (@Deepak17DS_Here) March 26, 2018

45th anniversary of #ChipkoMovement

Years have passed, but the need to protect the forests is still the same or even more. Stop uprooting trees or Nature will uproot us soon. Plant more trees and care it like our own.

This will be the right tribute to chipko movement. pic.twitter.com/hStBmueQyJ — ritu arora (@ritu_new) March 26, 2018

The best way to pay tribute to the day is by planting trees.

