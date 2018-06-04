‘Thanks for making history’: Fans excited ahead of Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance for India

It’s a special day for the skipper, as he’s set to play a 100th game for Indian Football team when they take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup. It’s a special day for the skipper, as he’s set to play a 100th game for Indian Football team when they take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri left people teary eyed by making an emotional appeal to fans to come out and support their team. Ahead of the India vs Kenya match in the on-going Hero Intercontinental Cup, the 33-year-old striker made an impassionate video asking fans, “Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face.” His video quickly went viral and other sports personalities including Sachin Tendular and Virat Kohli joined to ask people to support the national team.

The match against Kenya is also historic as it will be the 100th time Chhetri will play for India. Chhetri’s video has already done wonders as the Mumbai stadium, where the match will be played, has been sold out. After the video, hashtag #Chhetri100 started trending and people lauded the champion for his extraordinary records. Acknowledging his contribution to Indian football, fans started sharing his achievements and highlighted how a player of such caliber went unnoticed.

As Mumbaikars promise to be there at the stadium to support and cheer the team, here’s how people on Twitter, celebrated Chhetr’s upcoming 100th game.

Indian Football captain @chetrisunil11 plays his 100th game today. He has scored 59 goals in 99 games, which is a phenomenal thing if you look at the football infra in India. COME ON YOU BLUES. #Chhetri100 — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) June 4, 2018

Never watched a football game in life. But now I know where to start and whom to supprot. #Chhetri100 http://t.co/Qec2x0eDfW — Gaurav Deo (@_EatBurpRepeat) June 4, 2018

#Chhetri100 We are always with you Sir . Our football team is best . We are proud of you that you play for country and for youngsters of our country i would only say.#StophallPlayFootball — Kunwar Tarun Rajput (@kunwartarung) June 4, 2018

#Chhetri100 I know cricket is loooobh ,but football is emotion , football is best game ever . Please support #IndianFootball , our is on 3rd position in the world after Messi and Ronaldo ,what do we need more , world is going crazy for captain like him .#SupportFootball — Yash Kumawat (@yash1kumawat) June 4, 2018

I still have my captain chhetri’s autograph when I met him in one of the coffee shop . #Chhetri100 @chetrisunil11 Do you have any treasure releated to football or only with cricket ? We need to be shaken for us to realise that we have just shared our love to one sport. pic.twitter.com/wzbIL2HdG4 — PK (@restlessler) June 4, 2018

This man @chetrisunil11 needs to be hailed as one of the greatest sporting heroes of India but India is caught by cricket virus which makes it unable to see clearly. #Chhetri100 — Dr. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) June 4, 2018

People of Delhi!

Let’s pledge to give football equal respect that we give to cricket.

Let’s be the change.

If the man who is playing his 100th International match for the Nation can’t convince you,then no one can.

So when the opportunity comes to Delhi,grab it.#Chhetri100 #Delhi http://t.co/o4KJt0qbve — Sunny Sindhu (@sunnysingh695) June 4, 2018

Please go and fill stadiums..it’s such a shame on us..as football captain himself pleaing for filling stadiums #SaveIndianFootball http://t.co/tOwB5aKv5g — Shashank (@Shashan16835530) June 4, 2018

What a historic day for #IndianFootball , fans and for every Indian to witness an Indian football player playing his 100 international match for the country. It’s a milestone for every sport person in any sport. Thanks @chetrisunil11 for the service to the nation #Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/RxLKkeDDiL — TheRebel (@sayan_dusk) June 4, 2018

So today’s match has been sold out. Hearing one of the stands has been bought by a single person. Hopefully people turn up to fill those seats as we’re looking for attendance at the venue and not ticket revenue generation. Let’s see. #INDvKEN #IndianFootball #Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/uVbbtr6wSo — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) June 4, 2018

#Chhetri100

I also hope people of Mumbai to come out in huge numbers to witness this historic moment ❤

Can’t wait to see the atmosphere, the chant’s, the banners 😇.

I’m sure @BluePilgrims will take care of that 🔥🔥🔥 — Raj Gupta (@Graja0235Raja) June 4, 2018

Sorry #SunilChhetri i felt shame when i saw this tweet i am a football fan and as an India i felt poud when i read that sunil chhetri ha become the number 3rd player to score highest goals in the international tournaments ..

Dera #SunilChhetri we respect u and we 💓❤️ u http://t.co/daChhZOli7 — Äñkït.Kirdoliya_Äpräçhí (@AAprachi) June 4, 2018

Dear #mumbai please don’t disappoint our Captain @chetrisunil11. Its a shame indeed for 1.25 Bn Indians that he has to pledge to raise the game #Football #India http://t.co/ac8sAWZDoM — भय बिन होय न प्रीत (@rahulrastogi72) June 4, 2018

AIB can take notice of the legend but all you plastic fans who support another country, that you’ve never been to, in the World Cup, can’t watch the legend play his 100th game for India. Shame on everyone of you. #Chhetri100 http://t.co/N2zbYsvtBp — Sai Prashanth (@kksaiprashanth) June 3, 2018

A big shout out to the people of Mumbai! Go out there and be in that numbers to back our blues!! A gentle reminder, it is #chhetri100 game as well. Be a part of the history. #ChhetriKhushThoHumKhush#IndianFootball #BackTheBlues pic.twitter.com/YZkqYhaLWP — Chiranthhh (@ChiranthJSA) June 3, 2018

Chhetri is also the all-time highest goal scorer for the country and the only Indian to have scored more than 50 international goals. His first hat-trick came in his seventh appearance in a 2007 Nehru Cup match against Cambodia. He was named captain of the Indian team in 2012 by Savi Medeira for the AFC Challenge Cup qualification.

