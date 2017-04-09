Chhattisgarh: India finds a new hero in news anchor Supreet Kaur; calls her ‘braveheart’, ‘woman of courage’

Chhattisgarh TV anchor Supreet Kaur read out about her husband’s death on live television. Chhattisgarh TV anchor Supreet Kaur read out about her husband’s death on live television.

Showing rarest of courage and endurance, a TV anchor from Chhattisgarh has left India talking. The 28-year-old journalist of IBC 24, learned about her husband’s death in a tragic road accident on live television as she broke the news. Maintaining her composure, she continued speaking to the reporter on the phone and broke down only when the camera went off.

Though the reporter did not name any of the victims, she had heard enough to gauge that she was reading about her own loss. “As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in in that region on the same day,” said a senior editor with IBC 24, one of Chhattisgarh’s leading Hindi channels.

Kaur who has worked with the channel for nine years continued with the morning 10 am bulletin for at least 10 minutes. As the news of her bravery spread, the footage of the news show since then has gone viral, across social media platforms.

Netizens across India saluted the journalist for doing her job and offered their condolences. Even Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh took to Twitter to applauded the anchor. Sing wrote, “Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism.May departed soul rest in peace.”

Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism.May departed soul rest in peace — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) April 8, 2017

Many fellow journalists and celebrities too came forward to praise her unfathomable courage and said she is an “inspiration” and pride of the nation.

What a story! Supreet Kaur : Salute. And deepest sympathies… pic.twitter.com/phqmOp0uZ8 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) April 9, 2017

#SupreetKaur, Salute to ur courage.Salute u breave heart & commitment towards duty. No condolence as she is all enogh to stand by. Respect. — Samarjit Sarkar (@samarjit_sarkar) April 8, 2017

Not all of us are brave , not all of us have the opportunity to be brave . The way you did it makes u a common man hero #Supreetkaur #Ibc24 — the_sarcastic_pinaka (@shrivastava120) April 9, 2017

Woman of steel #supreetkaur who considered her duty to be prime !! #respect ,a lot can be learnt from her — #Wethepeople (@goeloverseas) April 9, 2017

#SupreetKaur of #IBC24

An example that women are at any day stronger than men…#Hatsoff to you brave lady and my condolence for your loss — Shreekant R Nair (@nair_shreekant) April 9, 2017

#SupreetKaur Heartbreaking, wht can I say. Thoughts & prayers for the departed soul. May God give u strength. My salute to you brave lady. — Soumen Purkayastha (@soumenms) April 9, 2017

Bow my head to #Supreetkaur of IBC24 news channel for her sense of duty in telecasting news of her husband’s tragic death. Salute her — Dr.Sure Shot (@Zahenaseeb) April 9, 2017

An exemplary commitment to her job, Indian Newscaster Supreet Kaur reads out the News of Her Husband’s Death i Car accident. — Mohsin Rahimoon (@MRahimooon) April 8, 2017

Hats off to Supreet Kaur IBC24 news anchor for her true professionalism reading out her husband ‘s death in breaking newsSalute2her courage — Charudatta (@CharudattaSoman) April 8, 2017

Supreet Kaur receiving breaking news of the death of her husband & maintaining her composure. Life can be that cruel.Salute to her courage ! pic.twitter.com/vupt6vh5xm — Winter Is Coming (@TFI_Unofficial) April 9, 2017

#SupreetKaur #Respect hats off to you and more power to you.. May your hubby rest in Peace. #journalism #WomanOfCourage — Brajesh Kumar (@Brajesh_kumarr) April 9, 2017

#SupreetKaur Heart felt condolence on this incident. The way u handled the situation is the best example of a karmayogi. Hats off. — Hardik (@Hardikpoojara) April 9, 2017

We all heard abt womn’s emotion, love, affaction.bt #SupreetKaur has shown hw hard cn b a womn in need. The Hero. Uncountable respect 4 u. — Sukhendu Chakraborty (@thisissukhendu) April 9, 2017

Supreet Kaur of @IBC24News ; you are one brave Journalist/Anchor. There is no parallel to the commitment of ‘the show must go on’. #Respect http://t.co/iWJtucNPqe — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) April 8, 2017

How Heartwrenching could this be? But she worked on, detached as her world crashed. Heart goes out for her. http://t.co/imIpPxYcil — AmitG (@A1mit) April 9, 2017

Amazing grace–news anchor Supreet Kaur learns of her husband’s death while reading news live, maintains composure http://t.co/Oj7rP7PkUS — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) April 8, 2017

Supreet Kaur read news of her husband’s death as breaking news, As a journalist, I hope no one ever see this day in life. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pCdNBGu5Cb — Vedank Singh (@VedankSingh) April 8, 2017

That’s called the #womenpower and salute to the great lady #SupreetKaur 🙏🏻for such brave face n being professional. http://t.co/xAYiKIqdCM — aftabKARIM (aK) (@aftabzKARIM) April 8, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd