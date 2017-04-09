Trending News

  • Chhattisgarh: India finds a new hero in news anchor Supreet Kaur; calls her ‘braveheart’, ‘woman of courage’

Chhattisgarh: India finds a new hero in news anchor Supreet Kaur; calls her ‘braveheart’, ‘woman of courage’

From Chhattisgarh CM to other journalists, there has been an outpour of wishes and praises for her on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 9, 2017 2:18 pm
Supreet Kaur, chhattisgarh, Supreet Kaur IBC 24, anchor Supreet Kaur, journalist reports husband death, IBC 24, Chhattisgarh news, latest news, latest india news, indian express Chhattisgarh TV anchor Supreet Kaur read out about her husband’s death on live television.

Showing rarest of courage and endurance, a TV anchor from Chhattisgarh has left India talking. The 28-year-old journalist of IBC 24, learned about her husband’s death in a tragic road accident on live television as she broke the news. Maintaining her composure, she continued speaking to the reporter on the phone and broke down only when the camera went off.

Though the reporter did not name any of the victims, she had heard enough to gauge that she was reading about her own loss. “As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in in that region on the same day,” said a senior editor with IBC 24, one of Chhattisgarh’s leading Hindi channels.

Kaur who has worked with the channel for nine years continued with the morning 10 am bulletin for at least 10 minutes. As the news of her bravery spread, the footage of the news show since then has gone viral, across social media platforms.

Netizens across India saluted the journalist for doing her job and offered their condolences. Even Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh took to Twitter to applauded the anchor. Sing wrote, “Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism.May departed soul rest in peace.”

Many fellow journalists and celebrities too came forward to praise her unfathomable courage and said she is an “inspiration” and pride of the nation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 09: Latest News