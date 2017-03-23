Chhattisgarh CM shared this photo with grandson along with an important life-lesson and Twitterati couldn’t agree more

Trending News

When the younger generations teaches you life-lessons.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 23, 2017 3:41 pm
raman singh, chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh cm, raman singh grang kid post, dr raman singh twitter, raman singh sabka sath sabka vikas post, indian news, latest news, indian express This cute family photo is winning hearts on the Internet. (Source: Dr Raman Singh/ Twitter)

Wisdom can come from anywhere and from anyone — beyond barriers, beyond age. And reminding us this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh shared a beautiful message and picture online. The chief minister shared on Twitter a beautiful photo of his grandson and him talking a walk together holding hands, and the tweet is winning hearts.

The picture was accompanied by an important life lesson that read, “Jeevan mein tej daudane se mahatvapoorn hai sabake saath kadam milaakar chalana aur yah paath mujhe mera naatee bhoolane nahin deta hai (In life, more than running fast it is important to walk along with everyone and my grandson never lets me forget this lesson).”

The post was warmly received by users on the micro-blogging site and many echoed his wisdom. However, a few users also highlighted that this was a moving rendition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. BJP leader Singh has been the chief minister of Chhattisgarh since 2003.

Following the UP election results and Yogi Adityanath being appointed as the CM of the state, people have been keen to access the mantra of Vikas (development) laid out by the PM. Not just in Uttar Pradesh or in the country, the indicator is a key factor in all the BJP-run states too.

Many users also contemplated how life teaches us valuable things in the simplest of ways and gestures. The picture has been liked over 1000 times and retweeted over 200 times.

