Chetan Bhagat tweets about ‘turning gears from writing’ and Twitterati loses its calm

Known for writing bestselling novels like Five Point Someone, Two States, Half Girlfriend etc., Bhagat took to Twitter on March 15 to announce that he is 'turning gears'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 10:18 am
Chetan Bhagat, popular Indian author and an active Twitter user, is known to ruffle feathers on the micro-blogging site. From his online polls to understanding politics or clever advertising asking people to tweet him photos of them with his latest book — the writer has garnered quite a lot of attention from Twitter users. This time, it is his tweet declaring his ‘shift from writing to setting up an electronic car project’ that’s got Twitterati worked up.

Known for writing bestselling novels like Five Point Someone, Two States, Half Girlfriend etc., Bhagat took to Twitter on March 15 to announce that he is “turning gears”. “Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer. :) #TimeToGetSmarter,” he further wrote. As soon as the 42-year-old IIT Delhi-graduate declared himself as “always a mechanical engineer”, Twitter burst with reactions, from people known to make light of almost any situation. While a lot of people trolled him and said that finally the “three mistakes of my life” is complete and warned him that he will not be able to make a movie out of this project, many wished him luck.

This is Bhagat’s tweet.

Sample some of the reactions here.

