Chetan Bhagat tweets about ‘turning gears from writing’ and Twitterati loses its calm

Chetan Bhagat, popular Indian author and an active Twitter user, is known to ruffle feathers on the micro-blogging site. From his online polls to understanding politics or clever advertising asking people to tweet him photos of them with his latest book — the writer has garnered quite a lot of attention from Twitter users. This time, it is his tweet declaring his ‘shift from writing to setting up an electronic car project’ that’s got Twitterati worked up.

Known for writing bestselling novels like Five Point Someone, Two States, Half Girlfriend etc., Bhagat took to Twitter on March 15 to announce that he is “turning gears”. “Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer. :) #TimeToGetSmarter,” he further wrote. As soon as the 42-year-old IIT Delhi-graduate declared himself as “always a mechanical engineer”, Twitter burst with reactions, from people known to make light of almost any situation. While a lot of people trolled him and said that finally the “three mistakes of my life” is complete and warned him that he will not be able to make a movie out of this project, many wished him luck.

This is Bhagat’s tweet.

Turning gears. Moving from writing to setting up an electric car project. Always a mechanical engineer :) #TimeToGetSmarter — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 15, 2017

Sample some of the reactions here.

@chetan_bhagat Can you also ask people to stop reading your old books? For them also, its #TimeToGetSmarter — Vishesh Jaiswal (@jaiswalvishesh) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat don’t do that. You know you can’t make a movie out of it. Please don’t dive in that Field #3mistakesofyourlife — the_amatuer_guy (@MihirAthale) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat Hope the cars are better than your novels, and as good as your ToI columns. — Pankaj Jaju (@pankaj_jaju) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat Hope your Twitter account has not been tampered !!😃 — Simply Fly (@iSimplyFly) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat U should concentrate on building a car that runs on recycled version of ur books. #TimeToGetSmarter Try and be sensible first — Vibhav Tiwari (@vibhav22201) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat sir, it means alot. Hope u again start writing the books. After completing your work..👍😎👍👍👍😎 — Saikrishna Pagidimar (@SPagidimar) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat waiting for ur best to come💝 — sourav roy (@roy225_sourav) March 15, 2017

@chetan_bhagat all the best Chetan … You will succeed ! — Ananth (@ananthgv) March 16, 2017

