Chetan Bhagat speaks out on Yogi Adityanath; here are five other instances when he was vocal on contentious issues

Highly opinionated as he seems to be, Bhagat often tweets on the latest and consequential developments taking place around him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 19, 2017 12:35 pm
chetan bhagat tweets on yogi adityanath, chetan bhagat tweets, chetan bhagat political tweets, chetan bhagat controversial tweets, indian express, indian express news Do you agree with his views? (Source: File Photo, Chetan Bhagat/Twitter)

India’s bestselling author, Chetan Bhagat is known for wading into controversies and igniting debates on Twitter time and again. Though his views usually draw a lot of flak, it never dissuaded him from commenting on contentious issue.

So, when the BJP picked Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Bhagat posted a series of tweets expressing his displeasure over the appointment. Without mincing his words, he mocked the chief minister designate saying: “#YogiAdityanath as UP CM. Because when you make the naughtiest guy in class the class monitor, he behaves the best”.

Bhagat didn’t stop there. He again took a dig at Adityanath and wrote, “If you are in politics and the Indian media starts hating you, you have a really bright future. #modi #yogiadityanath”. He even went on to take potshots at the BJP’s agenda by writing,”With the pro-development people in the bag, it was time for the BJP to cater to its other base, the pro-hindutva types. #YogiAdityanath”.

Clearly disappointed to see many people celebrating over the appointment of Adityanath, Bhagat further wrote,”Disturbing to see some thumping chests #YogiAdityanath appointment is a sort of victory of Hindu pride. Not my style of Hinduism or India”.

Here is brief look at some of his earlier tweets on issues that divided Twitterati.

