Chetan Bhagat speaks out on Yogi Adityanath; here are five other instances when he was vocal on contentious issues

Do you agree with his views? (Source: File Photo, Chetan Bhagat/Twitter) Do you agree with his views? (Source: File Photo, Chetan Bhagat/Twitter)

India’s bestselling author, Chetan Bhagat is known for wading into controversies and igniting debates on Twitter time and again. Though his views usually draw a lot of flak, it never dissuaded him from commenting on contentious issue.

So, when the BJP picked Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Bhagat posted a series of tweets expressing his displeasure over the appointment. Without mincing his words, he mocked the chief minister designate saying: “#YogiAdityanath as UP CM. Because when you make the naughtiest guy in class the class monitor, he behaves the best”.

#YogiAdityanath as UP CM. Because when you make the naughtiest guy in class the class monitor, he behaves the best. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 18, 2017

Bhagat didn’t stop there. He again took a dig at Adityanath and wrote, “If you are in politics and the Indian media starts hating you, you have a really bright future. #modi #yogiadityanath”. He even went on to take potshots at the BJP’s agenda by writing,”With the pro-development people in the bag, it was time for the BJP to cater to its other base, the pro-hindutva types. #YogiAdityanath”.

If you are in politics and the Indian media starts hating you, you have a really bright future. #modi #yogiadityanath — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 18, 2017

With the pro-development people in the bag, it was time for the BJP to cater to its other base, the pro-hindutva types. #YogiAdityanath — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 19, 2017

Clearly disappointed to see many people celebrating over the appointment of Adityanath, Bhagat further wrote,”Disturbing to see some thumping chests #YogiAdityanath appointment is a sort of victory of Hindu pride. Not my style of Hinduism or India”.

Disturbing to see some thumping chests #YogiAdityanath appointment is a sort of victory of Hindu pride. Not my style of Hinduism or India. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 19, 2017

Here is brief look at some of his earlier tweets on issues that divided Twitterati.

So odd-even rule doesn’t apply to women only cars, for safety. Because men, you know, can never be robbed, attacked, feel unsafe or killed. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 10, 2015

At a time when we need economic growth and jobs, somebody decides to get half the vehicles off the roads and destroy productivity. Nice. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 5, 2015

While demonetization might be well-intentioned, the poor execution such as empty ATMs may lead to a lot of suffering for ordinary citizens. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 12, 2016

To queue for several hours to find an empty ATM for Rs 2,000 of your own money is no fun. Execution of an idea as important as the idea. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 12, 2016

This was the mistake. To make notes pretty, they changed around the size. Purple Gandhi ji looks nice, but alas don’t fit in 2 lakh ATMs! http://t.co/VtCsCIORT9 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 12, 2016

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd