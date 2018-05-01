Red Fort debate: Chetan Bhagat responds to Alpesh Thakor after he calls him ‘Modi ke bhagat’

When Chetan Bhagat took a stand on the Red Fort issue, stating that ‘It’s an innovative way to save the government some money and preserve a monument,’, a Congress MLA took a dig at him. (Source: File Photo) When Chetan Bhagat took a stand on the Red Fort issue, stating that ‘It’s an innovative way to save the government some money and preserve a monument,’, a Congress MLA took a dig at him. (Source: File Photo)

The Narendra Modi-led Central government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dalmia Bharat Limited, a private company, to maintain the historic Red Fort in Delhi under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project. According to the government, the agreement was signed to maintain the monument and build basic infrastructure including clean drinking water, toilets, signage, furniture-like benches, etc. to the visitors for Rs 25 crores in the next five years. The decision, however, has not gone down well with the Opposition parties like Congress, which alleged that PM Modi was preparing to “mortgage” India’s heritage to private corporate entities. Defending the government, author Chetan Bhagat tweeted, “It’s an innovative way to save the government some money and preserve a monument.” However, Alpesh Thakor, Congress MLA from Radhanpur in Gujarat, took a dig at Bhagat by calling him “Modi ke bhagat”.

Bhagat did not take the snide remark lying low and took to the micro-blogging site to clarify his stand.

Starting his tweet with a metaphorical example, Bhagat tweeted: “If you hire someone to clean your house doesn’t mean you are selling your house to them. No, Red Fort is not being sold. It’s an innovative way to save the government some money and preserve a monument. #redfort”. To this , Thakor responded by calling him ‘a sycophant of PM Modi’. Bhagat clarified, as translated from Hindi, like this: “Sir, god has given me some brains, which is why I maintain my opinion. I have spoken against the government’s decisions too, at times. Please don’t say such things that don’t look good on you.”

This is his tweet.

If you hire someone to clean your house doesn’t mean you are selling your house to them. No, Red Fort is not being sold. It’s an innovative way to save the government some money and preserve a monument. #redfort — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 28, 2018

This is what Thakor tweeted in response.

This is Bhagat’s reply.

Sir भगवान ने थोड़ा दिमाग़ दिया है। इसीलिए अपनी राय रखता हूँ। कई बार गवर्न्मंट की निंदा भी की है। ऐसे ग़लत बात मत कीजिए। आप पर शोभा नहीं देता। http://t.co/KpMbVJ1d8e — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 28, 2018

The exchange between Bhagat and Thakor doesn’t stop there. While Thakor goes on to remark on how Bhagat praises the government and on April 1 jokes about joining the Congress, the ‘2 States’ author asserted that his tweets and columns are evidence of how he calls out the BJP government as well.

Sirrrr….आपके दिमाग की तारीफ़ करता हूँ – जो हर बार सरकार की तरफदारी करता है और 1st April को कांग्रेस ज्वाइन होने की तमन्ना करता है और वो आपकी शोभा के लिए अच्छा नहीँ है। http://t.co/VJxdbnYFBJ — Alpesh Thakor (@AlpeshThakor_) April 28, 2018

Sir. मेरे ट्वीट्स देख लीजिए या कालम्ज़ पढ़ लीजिए। कल भी आएगा सरकार की ग़लतियों पर। फिर शब्द वापिस लोगे? ओर एप्रिल १ को जोक करना भी मना है अब? http://t.co/xtQAFZlUfu — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 28, 2018

