Chetan Bhagat has the best reply to BBC’s question — How can one cater for 600 wedding guests

The royal wedding got Chetan Bhagat giving a glimpse of how Indian weddings are, on Twitter. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, File photo) The royal wedding got Chetan Bhagat giving a glimpse of how Indian weddings are, on Twitter. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, File photo)

Author Chetan Bhagat does not shy away when it comes to speaking his mind on socio-political issues. This time, it is the British royal wedding that got him talking, like almost everybody else across the globe. Bhagat – popular for his bestsellers like the Three Mistakes of My Life, Two States, One Night At the Call Center – gave a glimpse of how grand and celebratory Indian weddings are, when BBC World Service’s Twitter team wondered if it is even possible to cater for a wedding with 600 guests.

Bhagat came up with a cheeky, yet funny response to the BBC’s Twitter post. He wrote, “Come to India. We can teach you how it is done, even for 6,000 guests.”

Here is BBC World Service’s tweet.

How do you cater for a wedding with 600 guests? 📻 http://t.co/3q1Dlx0KNn pic.twitter.com/K2XnwCnc01 — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) May 18, 2018

This is what Bhagat replied.

Come to India. We can teach you how it is done, even for 6,000 guests. http://t.co/H6xtYDi7F8 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 19, 2018

Do you agree with Bhagat? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

