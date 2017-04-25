Bengaluru author claims Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’ is plagiarised

Chetan Bhagat has denied all allegations of plagiarism. Chetan Bhagat has denied all allegations of plagiarism.

As the online space buzzes with news of Chetan Bhagat’s debut book Five Point Someone making it to the Delhi University syllabus, it seems the celebrity author has been roped into yet another controversy. His latest book ‘One Indian Girl’ has been served an temporary injunction that has led to the staying of the sale of the book on charges of plagiarism.

This comes after Bengaluru-based author Anvita Bajpai filed a lawsuit claiming that Bhagat’s book is a copy of her story ‘Drawing Parallels’ from the book ‘Life, Odds & Ends’.

In a Facebook post that is now being widely shared, Bajpai chronologically lists down the series of events, stating how she sent Bhagat a copy of her book for a review. “Mrs. Anvita Bajpai claims that during the year 2014, when Chetan Bhagat had come to Bangalore for BLF’14, she had given him a copy of her book for writing review; though he denied the notice sent by Anvita Bajpai alleging that one Indian girl published in the year 2016 is nothing but a copy of DRAWING PARALLELS and the theme of her story has been intelligently copied”, she wrote.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 40-year-old said, “I knew of him as an immensely popular writer, but I have never read his books or followed him on social media. I have watched films based on his books, though. I only came to read One Indian Girl when many people told me how similar Radhika’s character was to my protagonist.”

Bajpai had sent a legal notice to Bhagat in February asking him to withdraw the book and pay damages of Rs5 lakh, to which he denied all allegations.

In her short story, her protagonist Aliya constantly compares her companion Mark with her first boyfriend, Krishna. “Of course, mine is a short story and his is a novel, so he has had the chance to expand on many issues and introduce diversions, but, can make-up take away from how a woman really looks? The stories are too similar to be a mere coincidence,” she said.

Responding to Bajpai’s claims, Bhagat took to Facebook to share his side of the story as well. In a post on April 24, he wrote, “This is deeply unfortunate. This is for one an absolute surprise for me as I have never read any of this author’s works. My stories are always original – including One Indian Girl – and it is unthinkable for me to do anything like what is suggested. Surely, alleging anything like this in the current digital age is strange.”

A spokesperson from Rupa Publications refused to comment on the case. Calls and messages to Bhagat’s assistant from the Indian Express went unanswered. The next hearing of the case will be in June.

