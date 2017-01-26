Chetan Bhagat has an advice for US President Donald Trump; is he listening?

Chetan Bhagat has something to say to Donald Trump Chetan Bhagat has something to say to Donald Trump

Donald J Trump became the 45th President of the United States and not everyone in the country and around the world are happy with it. His inauguration coverage by the US and international media included “Did Trump quote BANE in his inauguration speech?” and the likes. First Lady Melania Trump’s iconic expression change to a frown during the inaugural ceremony went viral on social media as well.

Later, the President, in a tweet, especially congratulated Fox News (famous for their politically inclined coverage) for their coverage of the inauguration and called CNN fake. “Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart!” he tweeted.

Amid all the hullabaloo around ‘alternative facts’, the tweet didn’t go down well with author Chetan Bhagat, who took to Twitter to advise Trump that this line of tweeting might not do him any good but only damage his already marred public image. He also suggested that probably no other president in the world cares so much about TV channel ratings.

“Sir u really think any president anywhere in the world cares about a TV channel’s ratings? Sir before you tweet, think of the upside (none, as you are prez already) and then the downside (huge, as u have lot to lose). Restraint pls,” he wrote.

Bhagat is one of the most trolled personalities on Twitter but this time, people seemed to agree with him. However, a user was quick to point out that this may not actually be the problem that should worry Bhagat.

@chetan_bhagat Honestly, do we need to be that obsessed about U.S politics? We have much bigger problems 😊 pic.twitter.com/Sa2pzFEieJ — teja srinivas (@tejasrinivasvk) January 25, 2017

