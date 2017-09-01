Only in Express

Chetan Bhagat gets savagely ROASTED for his celebratory tweet on 10m followers

Chetan Bhagat amassed as many as 10 million followers on his Twitter account and shared a celebratory tweet to express his delight. Knowingly or unknowingly, he took a dig at the "cricketers, actors, models and politicians" in his zestful merrymaking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 1, 2017 12:46 pm
chetan bhagat, chetan bhagat trolled, chetan bhagat 10 million, chetan bhagat twitter followers, chetan bhagat twitter reactions, chetan bhagat trolling, indian express, indian express news Chetan Bhagat’s ‘cringy’ tweet became the butt of all jokes. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Author Chetan Bhagat has a huge fan following among the youth in India with his books. However, he has faced the brunt of trolls, time and again, for sharing his opinion on political and social issues. Recently, the 43-year-old amassed as many as 10 million followers on his Twitter account and he shared a celebratory tweet to express his delight.

Knowingly or unknowingly, he took a dig at the “cricketers, actors, models and politicians” in his zestful merrymaking. “No pouting selfies. No cleavage photos. No six pack displays. No position of power. No child of someone famous. No actor. No cricketer. No model. Just a writer who had a dream now with one crore followers. Thank you all for the 10 million. No words to express my gratitude. Stay positive,” he tweeted. Take a look at the picture attached with his tweet here.

The tweet left a lot of his followers exasperated and a few others couldn’t help but call it “cringeworthy” and “silly”. Check out some reactions to his tweet here. “Will you stop writing now? *Hopeful eyes*,” one Twitter user wrote.

Funnily enough, some Twitter users quipped about how could he even “have a cleavage”. “Congratulations!! But the point is, how can you have a cleavage??” one user wrote.

Ironically, soon after his tweet, his account reflected 9.9 million instead of 10 million, and people took a dig at him for that too! “Looks like .1 million unfollwed you after this cringy tweet,” one of them correctly pointed out.

What do you think of Bhagat’s tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 01: Latest News