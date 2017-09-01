Chetan Bhagat gets savagely ROASTED for his celebratory tweet on 10m followers

Chetan Bhagat’s ‘cringy’ tweet became the butt of all jokes. (Source: File Photo) Chetan Bhagat’s ‘cringy’ tweet became the butt of all jokes. (Source: File Photo)

Author Chetan Bhagat has a huge fan following among the youth in India with his books. However, he has faced the brunt of trolls, time and again, for sharing his opinion on political and social issues. Recently, the 43-year-old amassed as many as 10 million followers on his Twitter account and he shared a celebratory tweet to express his delight.

Knowingly or unknowingly, he took a dig at the “cricketers, actors, models and politicians” in his zestful merrymaking. “No pouting selfies. No cleavage photos. No six pack displays. No position of power. No child of someone famous. No actor. No cricketer. No model. Just a writer who had a dream now with one crore followers. Thank you all for the 10 million. No words to express my gratitude. Stay positive,” he tweeted. Take a look at the picture attached with his tweet here.

Thank you guys for the 10million pic.twitter.com/QuOpd9bc1W — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 31, 2017

The tweet left a lot of his followers exasperated and a few others couldn’t help but call it “cringeworthy” and “silly”. Check out some reactions to his tweet here. “Will you stop writing now? *Hopeful eyes*,” one Twitter user wrote.

Fixed it for you bro @chetan_bhagat pic.twitter.com/63Dz4UxrF1 — The Dark Knight (@CapedCrusader07) August 31, 2017

Congratulations But But But ur book has all the above mentioned things :-P — Deepak Singh (@kr__deepak) August 31, 2017

Followers kese purchase karte he…

Twitter kya amount charge Karti he — Tapan (@tapangehlot) August 31, 2017

Mujhe yaqeen ho gaya ki duniya me fools ki kami nahi hai. — Truth will prevail. (@abdulrafeklm) August 31, 2017

Will you stop writing now? *Hopeful eyes* — Bhavya (@galwidweirdhair) August 31, 2017

Funnily enough, some Twitter users quipped about how could he even “have a cleavage”. “Congratulations!! But the point is, how can you have a cleavage??” one user wrote.

Congratulations!!🌌 But the point is, how can you have a cleavage?? 🤔 — Tirth Shah (@tiirrthh) August 31, 2017

May be, he has cleavage in some other area of his body of which he is proud. — Prabir Ghosh (@prabir_ghosh) August 31, 2017

Ironically, soon after his tweet, his account reflected 9.9 million instead of 10 million, and people took a dig at him for that too! “Looks like .1 million unfollwed you after this cringy tweet,” one of them correctly pointed out.

Looks like .1 million unfollwed you after this cringy tweet😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y1yTvvgyir — Nishant (@nishantnisonko) August 31, 2017

Sir, kisi ne dhokha de diya already. pic.twitter.com/cODaM6gixC — Yo Yo Funny Sing (@YoYoFunnySing) August 31, 2017

CHACHA NE OVEREXCITED HOKE TWEET PEL DIYA. pic.twitter.com/RCjJolWPUJ — Trust me. (@iam_nobodyy) August 31, 2017

This is what your Twitter profile reflects now pic.twitter.com/7x1N00KwKk — Narayan Patra (@nolukinbak) August 31, 2017

What do you think of Bhagat’s tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

