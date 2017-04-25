Latest News

Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone to become part of DU syllabus; Twitterati explode with laughter

Chetan Bhagat's book will be a part of Popular Fiction paper that students in their second year undergraduate courses have opted for.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 25, 2017 10:54 am
chetan bhagat book in du, chetan bhagat five point someone in du, chetan bhagat five point someone in DU, chetan bhagat J K rowling in du, chetan bhagat j k rowling DU twitter, chetan bhagat book in DU twitter reactions, chetan bhagat DU english literature syllabus twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of the Popular Literature paper in the General Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). (Source: File Photo)

Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel Five Point Someone, which inspired the blockbuster Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, is now going to be a part of the University of Delhi’s English Literature syllabus. The students will read the novel in their second year of English Literature undergraduate course. Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of the Popular Literature paper in the General Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). As the author took to social media to share the news, Twitterati erupted with reactions ranging from shock to laughter.

ALSO READ | Now, Delhi University students to study Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone

Here is Bhagat’s tweet.

Sample some of the reactions here.

ALSO READ | How Chetan Bhagat might be insulting India and Hindus

Students who have opted for English as their elective subject and Popular Fiction as a paper, will be taught the novel. It will not be a part of English (Hons) students’ syllabus. However it seems a lot of teachers were far from happy with the decision. “Popular literature has its own integrity. Does Five Point Someone really fix the paradigm of popular literature? The book might be a bestseller but the text is weak and doesn’t touch that level,” said Kuljeet Singh, Khalsa College teacher. On Twitter, meanwhile, among the people who weren’t exactly happy with the decision, were people who believe that Bhagat’s books are after all, important contributions in popular fiction.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 25: Latest News