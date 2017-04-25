Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone to become part of DU syllabus; Twitterati explode with laughter

Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of the Popular Literature paper in the General Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). (Source: File Photo) Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of the Popular Literature paper in the General Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). (Source: File Photo)

Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel Five Point Someone, which inspired the blockbuster Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, is now going to be a part of the University of Delhi’s English Literature syllabus. The students will read the novel in their second year of English Literature undergraduate course. Bhagat’s Five Point Someone will be a part of the Popular Literature paper in the General Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS). As the author took to social media to share the news, Twitterati erupted with reactions ranging from shock to laughter.

ALSO READ | Now, Delhi University students to study Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone

Here is Bhagat’s tweet.

Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

Sample some of the reactions here.

@sardesairajdeep@chetan_bhagat I demand chach choudhry, Billo comics also to be part of DU syllabi. — Vivekanand (@epictectus) April 25, 2017

[Chetan Bhagat’s books included in DU’s syllabus]

Students asking teacher for marks during internals : “Deti hai to de warna kat le”. — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 24, 2017

Time for William Shakespeare,John Keats,William Wordsworth etc etc. to thank their stars that they are not here… http://t.co/LcKetBEIEm — Kishlaysharma (@Kishlaysharma) April 24, 2017

Actually, this book will be used as an example of what you could end up doing if you fail literature.http://t.co/JkSbfMw26g — Nitu Jha (@lack_a_daisy) April 24, 2017

Those who study @chetan_bhagat s books in Literature UG course of DU will end up getting #HalfDegrees 😁 pic.twitter.com/1Iv8GdPvmt — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) April 24, 2017

Times r surely changing laal battis r going away #chetan bhagat’s book s being included in DU n more surprisingly​ Pune s winning match — rakesh kumar pathak (@rkpathak007) April 25, 2017

Chetan Bhagat in lit syllabus at DU? Could’ ve been in popular culture studies course. — K. Satchidanandan (@Satchida) April 25, 2017

Not getting the eye-rolling over Chetan Bhagat’s books in the DU syllabus? CB & I not BFFs, but you cannot argue he’s not Popular Fiction.+ — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) April 24, 2017

ALSO READ | How Chetan Bhagat might be insulting India and Hindus

Students who have opted for English as their elective subject and Popular Fiction as a paper, will be taught the novel. It will not be a part of English (Hons) students’ syllabus. However it seems a lot of teachers were far from happy with the decision. “Popular literature has its own integrity. Does Five Point Someone really fix the paradigm of popular literature? The book might be a bestseller but the text is weak and doesn’t touch that level,” said Kuljeet Singh, Khalsa College teacher. On Twitter, meanwhile, among the people who weren’t exactly happy with the decision, were people who believe that Bhagat’s books are after all, important contributions in popular fiction.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd