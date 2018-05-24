Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Trolled regularly, Chetan Bhagat comes up with ‘No More Explanation Policy’; gets trolled again

"Whatever I have said, I won't explain it. You think I am doing it out of ulterior motives - be my guest," Bhagat wrote in an elaborate Facebook post explaining why he will no longer explain his comments being trolled recently, however, it only got him more criticism.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 3:01:44 pm
chetan bhagat, chetan bagat nmep, chetan bhagat fuel price hike, chetan bhagat bjp tweets, chetan bhagat trolled, chetan bhagat news, viral news, trending news, india news, indian express Chetan Bhagat received a lot of flak on Twitter for his remarks on fuel price hike recently. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter)
Related News

Author Chetan Bhagat, who doesn’t shy away from giving comments and sharing his opinions on contemporary issues, has now decided on an NMEP or “No More Explanations Policy”. Taking to Facebook, the author and columnist said he would no longer explain whatever he says even when someone asks for an explanation. “Whatever I have said, I won’t explain it. You think I am doing it out of ulterior motives – be my guest.”

“The way I was brought up, it was considered rude not to respond to people. Especially when they seemed to have some doubts about what you said. Based on that etiquette, I made the mistake of explaining myself when some on Twitter questioned me – whether on my politics, my old versus new tweets, my views or whatever,” Bhagat wrote in a detailed post of more than 570 words.

Underlining that any of his tweets or remarks doesn’t mean he is aligned with any political party, he wrote, “I have said it multiple times that I will not take permanent sides in politics and will give my view based on what I think.”

Read the full post here:

Arguing that he was only being objective, he further said, “Of course, being objective doesn’t mean you cannot praise someone. Neither does being brave mean you have to abuse and yell and scream on every allegation against any leader.”

He also shared the same explanation on Twitter, posting screenshots of the message and it garnered a lot of attention — and most trolled him. While some found the NMEP “bizarre and funny”, others couldn’t stop talking a jibe at him for writing an explanation for an No More Explanation Policy.

Recently, the author was roasted on Twitter after he tried to explain the spiralling fuel price hike and many alleged he was siding with the government. The message of his NMEP comes days after people started trolling him on Twitter and sharing memes.

What do you think about Bhagat’s NMEP? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now