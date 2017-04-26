Chetan Bhagat calls Kejriwal’s loss in MCD elections ‘#AAPTripleTalaq’; gets trolled in return

Author Chetan Bhagat joined the Twitter meme-makers as they took turns taking jibes on Arvind Kejriwal after the loss.(Source: File Photo) Author Chetan Bhagat joined the Twitter meme-makers as they took turns taking jibes on Arvind Kejriwal after the loss.(Source: File Photo)

With Bhartiya Janta Party’s steady tread towards a ‘massive’ victory in all the three MCD electoral corporations, most of the Internet users’ eyes were on the losing parties, especially Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. While ongoing results show how AAP might not even win 50 of the 272 seats, Twitter users went to town as they wondered what would the Delhi CM’s reactions be. Best-selling author Chetan Bhagat too joined the Twitter meme-makers as they kept picking on Kejriwal.

The ‘Five Point Someone’ author took to Twitter and commented on the elections by tweeting “Looks like Delhi went straight from honeymoon to divorce. #AAP #MCDpolls”. He did not stop at that and followed it with another tweet, in which he called AAP’s defeat the #AAPtripletalaq. “AAP and Delhi: 2015: Honeymoon; 2016: Yeh kya ho raha hai? 2017: Talaq Talaq Talaq #AAPTripleTalaq”, he posted on the micro-blogging site. While many took the author’s posts with a pinch of humour, others decided to troll him as he trolled AAP’s defeat.

Read Bhagat’s tweets here.

Looks like Delhi went straight from honeymoon to divorce. #AAP #MCDpolls — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 26, 2017

AAP and Delhi:

2015: Honeymoon

2016: Yeh kya ho raha hai?

2017: Talaq Talaq Talaq#AAPTripleTalaq — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 26, 2017

Sample some of the reactions here.

@chetan_bhagat still better story than half girlfriend — Shrenik Modi (@Shrenik_Modi) April 26, 2017

@chetan_bhagat started with honeymoon. looks like plot of your novel. — Mohd. Amar (@ImmortalizeBoi) April 26, 2017

@chetan_bhagat Chetan and Jokes:

2009: 2 States

2011: Revolution 2020

2014: Half Girlfriend

2015: NACH BALIYE JUDGE#CHETANGOTSCREWED — TolMolKeAnmool (@bapun_s) April 26, 2017

@chetan_bhagat that was a master stroke. 😆😆 — Binayak Choudhary (@iambinayak) April 26, 2017

The author was recently in the spotlight after his book ‘Five Point Someone’ was declared a part of DU undergraduate syllabus for the paper Popular Fiction. Meanwhile, he also garnered flak after a Bengaluru writer filed a lawsuit claiming Bhagat plagiarised ‘One Indian Girl’ from the book ‘Life, Odds & Ends’.

