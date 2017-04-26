Latest News

Chetan Bhagat calls Kejriwal’s loss in MCD elections ‘#AAPTripleTalaq’; gets trolled in return

Commenting on AAP's loss in MCD elections, Chetan Bhagat tweeted "Looks like Delhi went straight from honeymoon to divorce. "

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2017 2:37 pm
mcd elections results 2017, mcd elections results, #mcdelectionresults, chetan bhagat, chetan bhagat twitter, chetan bhagat aap tweets, chetan bhagat tweets on aap, chetan bhagat aap delhi, chetan bhagat aap trolling twitter, indian express, indian express news Author Chetan Bhagat joined the Twitter meme-makers as they took turns taking jibes on Arvind Kejriwal after the loss.(Source: File Photo)

With Bhartiya Janta Party’s steady tread towards a ‘massive’ victory in all the three MCD electoral corporations, most of the Internet users’ eyes were on the losing parties, especially Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. While ongoing results show how AAP might not even win 50 of the 272 seats, Twitter users went to town as they wondered what would the Delhi CM’s reactions be. Best-selling author Chetan Bhagat too joined the Twitter meme-makers as they kept picking on Kejriwal.

The ‘Five Point Someone’ author took to Twitter and commented on the elections by tweeting “Looks like Delhi went straight from honeymoon to divorce. #AAP #MCDpolls”. He did not stop at that and followed it with another tweet, in which he called AAP’s defeat the #AAPtripletalaq. “AAP and Delhi: 2015: Honeymoon; 2016: Yeh kya ho raha hai? 2017: Talaq Talaq Talaq #AAPTripleTalaq”, he posted on the micro-blogging site. While many took the author’s posts with a pinch of humour, others decided to troll him as he trolled AAP’s defeat.

Read Bhagat’s tweets here.

Sample some of the reactions here.

The author was recently in the spotlight after his book ‘Five Point Someone’ was declared a part of DU undergraduate syllabus for the paper Popular Fiction. Meanwhile, he also garnered flak after a Bengaluru writer filed a lawsuit claiming Bhagat plagiarised ‘One Indian Girl’ from the book  ‘Life, Odds & Ends’.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 2:35 pm
