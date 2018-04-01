Chetan Bhagat to join Congress, but there’s a catch! Find out here

Presents Latest News

Along with his announcement, Chetan Bhagat shared a link with details in case his followers were interested to know more. However, even before reading the link, many jumped the guns. Well, it was a April Fools' joke and some fell for it while others couldn't stop laughing.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2018 3:09 pm
chetan bhagat, aprils fool prank, chetan bhagat congress joining, chetan bhagat april fool prank, april fools joke, viral news, india news, trending news, indian express Chetan Bhagat sought blessings from everyone for his next ‘big move’ but it’s not as it appeared. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter)
When it comes to expressing his thoughts unabashedly on Twitter, author Chetan Bhagat is not shy. On Sunday (April 1), the writer decided to let his followers know he will be joining the Congress party soon and help its president Rahul Gandhi. Reason? “The country needs to be fixed,” he tweeted saying he seeks everyone’s blessing for his new venture that he described as a “big move”. And as expected it got everyone talking, while it baffled many, others started giving him advice! But there is more than what meets the eye.

Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, “Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me.”

And along with his announcement, he shared a link with details in case his followers were interested to know more. However, even before reading the link, many jumped the guns. Sample these:

Well, let’s break it to you, it was not an announcement but a prank — an April’s Fool joke, and the link for the details was a link to the Wikipedia page of April Fools’ Day. For those that clicked on the link, couldn’t stop laughing about it. Some even said for once they got scared!

Looks like Bhagat was successful in his attempt to fool, as many fell for his prank however, some called it a lame joke.

What do you think about his prank? Tell us in comments below.

