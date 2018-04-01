Chetan Bhagat to join Congress, but there’s a catch! Find out here

Chetan Bhagat sought blessings from everyone for his next ‘big move’ but it’s not as it appeared. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter) Chetan Bhagatblessings from everyone for his next ‘big move’ but it’s not as it appeared. (Source: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter)

When it comes to expressing his thoughts unabashedly on Twitter, author Chetan Bhagat is not shy. On Sunday (April 1), the writer decided to let his followers know he will be joining the Congress party soon and help its president Rahul Gandhi. Reason? “The country needs to be fixed,” he tweeted saying he seeks everyone’s blessing for his new venture that he described as a “big move”. And as expected it got everyone talking, while it baffled many, others started giving him advice! But there is more than what meets the eye.

ALSO READ | April Fools’ Day 2018: Funny pranks and tricks to poke fun at friends and colleagues

Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, “Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me.”

Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: http://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018

And along with his announcement, he shared a link with details in case his followers were interested to know more. However, even before reading the link, many jumped the guns. Sample these:

Unexpected and shocking for many of your fans…Great writer must not indulge in dirty politics.. — Nation first (@Nationfirst0007) April 1, 2018

Suggestion for your next book. THE BIGGEST MISTAKE OF MY LIFE. — Prakash (@chintit234) April 1, 2018

Oh no not you!! Not acceptable at all! — smita shetty (@smitashetty) April 1, 2018

Wrong move also unexpected from u .. I have read many articles before u were against them how come just for being into power u r supporting these corrupted party and praising RG who dun even know what India wants ? Think thousand times before u make it officially — Sumit Verma (@katsboyfrnd) April 1, 2018

Not expected from you Sir. You don’t have the required qualification. Only bootlickers have bright future in Congress. You can’t expect respect in Congress for your rational views. — Noori (@ExMuslimNoori) April 1, 2018

Well, let’s break it to you, it was not an announcement but a prank — an April’s Fool joke, and the link for the details was a link to the Wikipedia page of April Fools’ Day. For those that clicked on the link, couldn’t stop laughing about it. Some even said for once they got scared!

2 min silence for those who writing without open the link🤣🤣🤣 — prince (@prince36731471) April 1, 2018

For some moments , you stopped my heart beat.. pic.twitter.com/4uiC6mU2m2 — Arvind kumar maurya (@arvindroh) April 1, 2018

My fool support to you…😂 — ashutosh shukla (@ashutoshleo17) April 1, 2018

I can’t believe that people have actually fallen for your #AprilFool prank. 😃 — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) April 1, 2018

“With RG let’s make a better India” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

April fool 😅😅😅😅😅😅 — Biswarup Mukherjee (@classybis) April 1, 2018

Looks like Bhagat was successful in his attempt to fool, as many fell for his prank however, some called it a lame joke.

As lame as your books this attempt at #AprilFoolsDay prank pic.twitter.com/CeIekCcAis — Angry Mohan (@yoitsfunmohan) April 1, 2018

Good try chetan….. better try next yrs for April fool pic.twitter.com/ZwaLruBrt9 — Abhay Mishra (@AbhayvMishra) April 1, 2018

What do you think about his prank? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd