Chennai’s Anna Salai road cave-in-inspired memes are breaking the Internet right now!

It was akin to a scene from a hilarious film — embellished with special effects and hyper-real situations, only it really happened. Yes, a portion of Chennai’s famous Anna Salai, or Mount Road, came crashing down on Sunday (April 9), creating a huge cave-in which trapped a bus and a car in it as well.
The incident took place at around 1.30pm in Tamil Nadu’s capital near the Thousand Lights Mosque, reported The Hindu. the mind-boggling images of the accident spot has stunned people across the country and raised serious concerns about road safety. Luckily, the horrific incident did not have any casualties, and only left people with minor injuries.
Chennai Metro Rail officials said the road caved when they were carrying out the tunnel boring work for the metro rail between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. According to the officials, the soil under the ground may have loosened due to the tunnelling work, leading to the cave-in.
Visuals from the scene show a Honda City car and the MTC bus trapped in the giant crater, with wide cracks usually seen after an earthquake. All metro work has temporarily been suspended and the police have cordoned off the area.
The site is under inspection and a probe has been ordered. In the meanwhile, pictures of the accident spot have gone viral. Netizens took to social media to vent out their anger and questioned the quality of the work but at the same time launched their own probe to investigate what might have caused the carter. While few asked if Rajnikanth was in the vicinity, these pics have become the fodder for meme-makers.
From VS Sasikala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have spared none!
Why Vijayna is a Superman #AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/aciDkgMawk
— Trollywood (@TrollywoodOffl) April 9, 2017
chinnamma 😹😹😹#AnnaSalai #mountroad #metro #ChennaiBusGropings #Chennai pic.twitter.com/79Rb0UQHOR
— #RCB Jαck Dαniels (@KakkaiSithar) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/IQ8IHflYGA
— divya (@divyabala1994) April 9, 2017
Still #Sasikala memes not stopped
New one for #AnnaSalai incident #Chennai #mountroad pic.twitter.com/48EAGmSQ7o
— Santhosh (சந்தோஷ்) (@san86kumar) April 9, 2017
#Sura Spotted to save people 😉😂😂😂 #AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/Ih2EPzKtlA
— ❤ Thala Ajith ❤ (@Swtybhar) April 9, 2017
Pic 1: Modi puts roads in caves
Pic 2: Admk puts caves in roads#Bjp #Modi #AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/C2LjsTdVMS
— Ajith Facts (@Thalafacts) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f6FW0vWtZ7
— Sandeep Sivaraman (@sandeep09591) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai alluma dolluma……. pic.twitter.com/10CiF7Z6j3
— Sam Paul Jayakaran (@sampjayakaran) April 9, 2017
Aamai Ajith in #AnnaSalai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hHX3F7qFpG
— Humesh Vfc (@HumeshVfc) April 9, 2017
ஆம்பள ஆம்பள 😂😂 #Vishal in #AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/9C464wo8BX
— TAMIL MEMES (@MemesTamil) April 9, 2017
எங்க அண்ணன் வேலாயுதம் வந்துட்டாரு டாவ் 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IopX9s3TXM
— MaRaNa MaSs 😉 (@Marana_Mass) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai people right now….problem solved😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PP6wqbiPTa
— Lokesh kumaran (@lokeshkumaran) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/W1BZJGKzS0
— divya (@divyabala1994) April 9, 2017
#AnnaSalai pic.twitter.com/mEdN8xKj53
— Subramanya Hosmane (@subramanyah) April 9, 2017
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now