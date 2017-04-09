Chennai’s Anna Salai road cave-in-inspired memes are breaking the Internet right now!

Chinamma aka VS Sasikala surely dominated the memes (Source: Twitter) Chinamma aka VS Sasikala surely dominated the memes (Source: Twitter)

It was akin to a scene from a hilarious film — embellished with special effects and hyper-real situations, only it really happened. Yes, a portion of Chennai’s famous Anna Salai, or Mount Road, came crashing down on Sunday (April 9), creating a huge cave-in which trapped a bus and a car in it as well.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm in Tamil Nadu’s capital near the Thousand Lights Mosque, reported The Hindu. the mind-boggling images of the accident spot has stunned people across the country and raised serious concerns about road safety. Luckily, the horrific incident did not have any casualties, and only left people with minor injuries.

Actual photo of the road cave-in. (Source: @arunjei/Twitter) Actual photo of the road cave-in. (Source: @arunjei/Twitter)

Chennai Metro Rail officials said the road caved when they were carrying out the tunnel boring work for the metro rail between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. According to the officials, the soil under the ground may have loosened due to the tunnelling work, leading to the cave-in.

Visuals from the scene show a Honda City car and the MTC bus trapped in the giant crater, with wide cracks usually seen after an earthquake. All metro work has temporarily been suspended and the police have cordoned off the area.

The site is under inspection and a probe has been ordered. In the meanwhile, pictures of the accident spot have gone viral. Netizens took to social media to vent out their anger and questioned the quality of the work but at the same time launched their own probe to investigate what might have caused the carter. While few asked if Rajnikanth was in the vicinity, these pics have become the fodder for meme-makers.

From VS Sasikala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have spared none!

