‘It’s like Chettinad Tindai Masala’: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gets trolled for his ‘Malabar Paneer’ recipe

A fusion food that should be given a chance or gastronomic and cultural blasphemy? In addition to the spices used in making a basic curry dish, chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe also shows coconut milk and curry leaves being added, probably to give a pop of coastal flavours in the dish.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently uploaded a video recipe of a ‘Malabar Paneer’ dish on Twitter and… soon… all hell broke loose. Many people on Twitter, especially from south India, called out what they think is a glaring example of irony, in Kapoor’s dish, which he describes as “a wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities (sic.)” Since almost all dishes from the Malabar region of Kerala are associated with meat and/or fish, a quick look through the comments’ section of the tweet showed just how aghast people were. So, they decided to retort with similar oxymorons, which, if one has even a rough idea of the food map of India, would seem hilarious to say the least.

This is Kapoor’s tweet. In addition to the spices used in making a basic curry dish, Kapoor’s recipe also shows coconut milk and curry leaves being added, probably to give a pop of coastal flavours in the dish.

Malabar Paneer – A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on http://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

But clearly, people did not take to this version of fusion food very warmly. Check out the comments, meanwhile, that the post has attracted.

The closest thing to paneer for malayalees😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Dtp6NOoh2g — Benson Mamman (@bensmaman) April 18, 2018

Next, I will provide the recipe for yummy “Banarasi beef fry”… pic.twitter.com/TvwnNb68L7 — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) April 18, 2018

Sir…also share IYER Vindaloo Pork curry recipe… — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) April 19, 2018

Malabar Paneer? That’s very insulting. — Deviprasad (@deviprasadv) April 19, 2018

You just hurted all the citizens of Kerala.We hate Paneer😂😂 — Aiwin Joseph (@notaiwin) April 18, 2018

Sir Please make Bengali Theplas!! — Vivaan Hilal (@HilalVivaan) April 18, 2018

Oh god. Paneer avial. — Chutney Times (@NithyaRajagopal) April 18, 2018

Malabaris venerate chicken andfish and ofcourse beef.only those sacred things are allowed to use the name Malabari.. the rest is all kachra — priyanandu (@pris40) April 18, 2018

Malabar Paneer?? Sounds like Karaikudi Kashmiri Pulav.. — Junkie Monkie (@jyothishms) April 18, 2018

Adooo!!!!it’s like chetinad tindai masala — Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) April 18, 2018

A fusion food that should be given a chance or gastronomic and cultural blasphemy — what do you think of Kapoor’s dish? Let us know in the comments section below.

