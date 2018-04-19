Follow Us:
‘It’s like Chettinad Tindai Masala’: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gets trolled for his ‘Malabar Paneer’ recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was at the receiving end of people's ire on social media after he tweeted out a 'Malabar Paneer' recipe, when almost all dishes from the Malabar region of Kerala are associated with meat and/or fish.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 4:43:42 pm
sanjeev kapoor, sanjeev kapoor twitter, sanjeev kapoor recipes, sanjeev kapoor malabar paneer, sanjeev kapoor malabar paneer masala, sanjeev kapoor trolled, Indian express, Indian express news A fusion food that should be given a chance or gastronomic and cultural blasphemy? In addition to the spices used in making a basic curry dish, chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe also shows coconut milk and curry leaves being added, probably to give a pop of coastal flavours in the dish. (Source: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor/Twitter; File photo)
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently uploaded a video recipe of a ‘Malabar Paneer’ dish on Twitter and… soon… all hell broke loose. Many people on Twitter, especially from south India, called out what they think is a glaring example of irony, in Kapoor’s dish, which he describes as “a wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities (sic.)” Since almost all dishes from the Malabar region of Kerala are associated with meat and/or fish, a quick look through the comments’ section of the tweet showed just how aghast people were. So, they decided to retort with similar oxymorons, which, if one has even a rough idea of the food map of India, would seem hilarious to say the least.

This is Kapoor’s tweet. In addition to the spices used in making a basic curry dish, Kapoor’s recipe also shows coconut milk and curry leaves being added, probably to give a pop of coastal flavours in the dish.

But clearly, people did not take to this version of fusion food very warmly. Check out the comments, meanwhile, that the post has attracted.

A fusion food that should be given a chance or gastronomic and cultural blasphemy — what do you think of Kapoor’s dish? Let us know in the comments section below.

