This guy broke the Internet after helping a starving woman stranded on the streets for 2 months

From being stranded on the streets to being happy and healthy — Charan Prasad’s story makes us usher tons of respect. (Source: Charan Prasad/Facebook) From being stranded on the streets to being happy and healthy — Charan Prasad’s story makes us usher tons of respect. (Source: Charan Prasad/Facebook)

More often than not, we end up throwing away meal leftovers, without giving a second thought to people who live on the streets and barely get to eat a proper meal in a day. Poverty is one of the prime reasons for deaths in India, and it’s time that we wake up to this harsh reality.

ALSO READ | The reality of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Dingy toilets are being used as kitchens and grocery shops in this MP village

Doing his bit for society, Andhra Pradesh-resident Charan Prasad took in his stride to help an old lady who had been starving for almost two months. In a Facebook post that has gone viral, the young guy from Vizianagaram says he got a call from a stranger, who gave him the details about the lady staying at a roadside. Prasad apparently rushed to help and feed her immediately. Not just that, he took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ | From breaking marriage stereotypes to travelling, the story of this 79-year-old from Pune will inspire you

“Today morning we got a call from an unknown person about a old lady is staying at a road side near BC colony from last two months without having food… So immediately we responded and we went there to see the old lady and we fed her immediately. After that we have taken her to a Govt Hospital of vizianagaram for treatment,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

indianexpress.com is awaiting a response from Prasad regarding for clarity on the incident.

See what else is trending, here

Later on, he posted an update on his Facebook account with the smiling old lady beside him. “Grandma is recovering quickly… And she is happy now with good health.” The post subsequently went viral, garnering more than 40,000 shares in just a couple of days.

Check out his post here:

Also see his update on the story, here:

To be fair, there are many who perform such acts of kindness and humanity – though the number should significantly increase, no doubt – but it just happens that Prasad’s post has gone viral. Here’s hoping one of the aftereffects of the post going viral is that more people will be inspired to do the same.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd