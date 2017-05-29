When you can’t score as high as CBSE topper Raksha Gopal’s near-perfect mark sheet, make jokes instead

Raksha Gopal’s near-perfect results has left the Internet talking. (Source: File Photo) Raksha Gopal’s near-perfect results has left the Internet talking. (Source: File Photo)

After a lot of anticipation and apprehension the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results for the year 2017 is finally out. The results were declared on May 28 around 10am, and soon students were tweeting about their results, annoying relatives and Sharmaji’s beta who always scores more than them. Soon the identity of Sharmaji ka beta was revealed, but as chance would have it, it is a beti this time. With a staggering 99.6 per cent, Noida girl Raksha Gopal is the 2017 CBSE topper. The student of Amity International School, Gopal’s astounding marks and her near-perfect score is both laudable and unbelievable.

Raksha Gopal scored scored 100 marks each in English, Political Science, and Economics, and 99 each in History and Psychology.

While congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, Twitterati and lesser mortals decided to have none of it. Her too-good-to-be-true mark sheet has cracked up the Internet, and the jokes are on full flow.

But first it is imperative to look at the mark sheet. Do you see it? Is it even real?

Certainly the Internet could not keep calm. She is the Sharmaji ka beti we all hear about.

An apt question, this.

This hits on point.

The cruelty that is life.

When you have barely passed 12 and your parents watching news about #RakshaGopal #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/jvil1y082f — ThankGodIAmUgly (@ThankGodIAmUgly) May 28, 2017

This is so true that we cannot help but agree.

She has a point.

#CbseResults2017 #RakshaGopal Scored 99.6% itne marks kon lata he behen,mere shmane to koi answer sheet bhi rakh de to v nhi la skta itne😋🤔 — shiven thakur (@shiventhakur1) May 28, 2017

Parents across the world will agree to this.

And maybe to this too.

“Wo uske classmate ladke ke saath bike pe thoda kam ghoomti to 0.4% kam na hote” – A relative of #RakshaGopal — Tiilooo (@KasamCinemaaki) May 28, 2017

Twitterati spare no one. Sample this.

And of course there was a Shashi Tharoor reference.

Raksha Gopal could have got 100% instead of 99.6%, if she has used “Exasperating farrago of distortions” in her answers. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 28, 2017

