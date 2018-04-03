Presents Latest News

CBSE says no re-exam for Class 10 Maths: Twitterati celebrate, but ask what of Class 12?

CBSE recently announced that there will be no re-exam for Class 10 Maths paper. The news has made Class 10 students ecstatic, but left Class 12 students fuming. And much like always, students are expressing their opinions on social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2018 3:14:40 pm
CBSE paper leak, central board of school education, CBSE class 10 maths, CBSE exam, CBSE News, CBSE class 10, CBSE re exam date sheet 2018, CBSE re exam dates, twitter reactions, indian express news The CBSE had initially decided that a fresh test for Class 10 Mathematics paper might be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. (Source: The Irical Baba/Twitter)
Related News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been riddled with controversy this year. CBSE paper leaks rocked the nation and several arrests have been made in that connection. And while both class 10 and 12 were affected by it due to which the Board had decided to conduct Class 10 Maths paper and Class 12 Economics paper again, the decision has been modified.

Anil Swarup, Education Secretary, tweeted, “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10.”

ALSO READ | CBSE class 10 maths paper, class 12 economics paper to be conducted again; Twitterati up in arms

The news has made Class 10 students ecstatic, but left Class 12 students fuming. And much like always, students are expressing their happiness and sadness on social media platforms. How, you ask? Well, through jokes and memes, of course. However, some protesting against the decision also wrote, “Sir one is happy for the Class 10 students of CBSE. Why do you not show similar compassion and caring for the Class 12 students why make lacs of students and their parents suffer.”

Most people on social media were clearly happy with the news.

However, some could not help but make jokes on what the Class 12 students might be going through.

CBSE chief Anita Karwal said that the decision to hold a fresh examination was taken “in favour of children”. “We are working for the children. We will also announce the dates very soon. Nobody needs to worry. We have taken a decision in favour of the children,” Karwal said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 03: Latest News