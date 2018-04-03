CBSE says no re-exam for Class 10 Maths: Twitterati celebrate, but ask what of Class 12?

The CBSE had initially decided that a fresh test for Class 10 Mathematics paper might be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. (Source: The Irical Baba/Twitter) The CBSE had initially decided that a fresh test for Class 10 Mathematics paper might be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. (Source: The Irical Baba/Twitter)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been riddled with controversy this year. CBSE paper leaks rocked the nation and several arrests have been made in that connection. And while both class 10 and 12 were affected by it due to which the Board had decided to conduct Class 10 Maths paper and Class 12 Economics paper again, the decision has been modified.

Anil Swarup, Education Secretary, tweeted, “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10.”

The news has made Class 10 students ecstatic, but left Class 12 students fuming. And much like always, students are expressing their happiness and sadness on social media platforms. How, you ask? Well, through jokes and memes, of course. However, some protesting against the decision also wrote, “Sir one is happy for the Class 10 students of CBSE. Why do you not show similar compassion and caring for the Class 12 students why make lacs of students and their parents suffer.”

Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 3, 2018

Most people on social media were clearly happy with the news.

Class 10 Maths Student right now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0mJMInx7p0 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 3, 2018

No re-examination of CBSE Class 10 maths paper. Students will be asked to submit their parents’ marksheet instead. — Moon (@moonsez) April 3, 2018

Good news for students of class 1 & their parents as No re-exam for Class 10 Maths paper, CBSE decides . MEDIA REPORTS — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) April 3, 2018

We welcome decision of CBSE for not re-conducting examination of Class 10 Maths paper. It is a gr8t relief for childrens and their parents. — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) April 3, 2018

Class 10 students after the maths retest got cancelled pic.twitter.com/EgXtriLeL2 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 3, 2018

Class 10 Maths Student Be Like pic.twitter.com/28V3mgyqRY — Ur Sarcasm Level Is Lit That’s Y I (@itss_me_varun) April 3, 2018

#CBSE Class 10th students right now when they find out class 10 maths re-exam is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/YG394XPCiY — Dr. Batra (@hemantbatra0) April 3, 2018

However, some could not help but make jokes on what the Class 12 students might be going through.

Class 12 students after hearing about Class 10 Maths re exam canceled pic.twitter.com/YqX0pWUzrm — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 3, 2018

Class 12 Students when they find out class 10 maths re-exam is cancelled pic.twitter.com/JqBBO6nbrd — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) April 3, 2018

#CBSEPaperLeaks Sir one is happy for the Class 10 students of CBSE. Why do you not show similar compassion and caring for the Class 12 students why make lacs of students and their parents suffer. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) April 3, 2018

Class 12 Students when they find out class 10 maths re-exam is cancelled pic.twitter.com/nbIpdrVUys — The Ironical Baba (@TheIronicalBaba) April 3, 2018

CBSE chief Anita Karwal said that the decision to hold a fresh examination was taken “in favour of children”. “We are working for the children. We will also announce the dates very soon. Nobody needs to worry. We have taken a decision in favour of the children,” Karwal said.

