CBSE results: Twitterati buzz about marks and annoying relatives

The month of May is just about to end, but not without giving a final blow. The wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Class 12 results 2017 is finally out, and the anticipation and apprehension regarding that is over for good. Students as well as their parents were very anxious all this while as a lot depends on the marks. From the freedom to opting for a college one likes, to choosing a definite career, one needs to fall back on one’s marks. However, this time the results scheduled to be out at 12 pm were declared before time, and not surprisingly Twitter is buzzing with opinions. From calling out the relatives who call only after the results to a joke on the proverbial Sharmaji ka beta, Twitterati is having a field day.

Here are some of the reactions:

We all have that one cousin, who makes your marks l

Cousin : I scored 98%

Me : congratulations

Cousin : hug me

Me : no

Cousin : why?

Me : yeh beemari chhoone se fael sakti hai #CbseResults — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2017

Some refused to entertain those relatives who would inevitably call today.

And someone decided to eradicate the problem from the very root.

@Truecaller Please help?? How to block calls from relatives automatically. #cbseresults will be out soon. — Who? (@hvgoenkaa) May 23, 2017

Phone rings

me: Hello

p : beta kitne marks aaye?

me: kon?

p : xyz chacha

me: aap to do mahine pehle mar gaye they😨😨#cbseresults #CBSE — Who? (@hvgoenkaa) May 24, 2017

No matter what is your marks, Sharmaji ka beta will always score more than you. You must not even try.

Sharma ji ka ladka with others after #CbseResults pic.twitter.com/Hpqo9sVs4T — Sir Bumraaah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) May 27, 2017

But maybe, just maybe you fared better than him.

When you score better than sharma ji ka ladka#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/DlMinekwKM — nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017

How dare they say you have not done well!

Parent: Your teacher said you haven’t done well enough in your #CbseResults2017 . Is he right ?? Kid: pic.twitter.com/RKpdkRKXt8 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 28, 2017

That dreaded conversation with your father which you will have, and probably it will turn out like this. (We hope not, though)

And of course the topper must suffer the wrath of the other students. Only fair.

#CbseResults2017

NDTV : Beta how you came first in board?

CBSE topper : pic.twitter.com/vSQAzAJ4aj — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 28, 2017

But irrespective of all the brouhaha regarding the results, one must also remember there is more to life than these marks.

