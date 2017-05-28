CBSE results: Twitterati buzz about marks and annoying relatives

Latest News

Published:May 28, 2017
The day your CBSE class 12 results come out, you realise exactly how many relatives you have.

The month of May is just about to end, but not without giving a final blow. The wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Class 12 results 2017 is finally out, and the anticipation and apprehension regarding that is over for good. Students as well as their parents were very anxious all this while as a lot depends on the marks. From the freedom to opting for a college one likes, to choosing a definite career, one needs to fall back on one’s marks. However, this time the results scheduled to be out at 12 pm were declared before time, and not surprisingly Twitter is buzzing with opinions. From calling out the relatives who call only after the results to a joke on the proverbial Sharmaji ka beta, Twitterati is having a field day.

Here are some of the reactions: 

We all have that one cousin, who makes your marks l

Some refused to entertain those relatives who would inevitably call today.

And someone decided to eradicate the problem from the very root.

No matter what is your marks, Sharmaji ka beta will always score more than you. You must not even try.

But maybe, just maybe you fared better than him.

How dare they say you have not done well!

That dreaded conversation with your father which you will have, and probably it will turn out like this. (We hope not, though)

And of course the topper must suffer the wrath of the other students. Only fair.

But irrespective of all the brouhaha regarding the results, one must also remember there is more to life than these marks.

