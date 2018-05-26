Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava scored 499/500; Netizens wonder where she left the 1 mark

CBSE 12th results 2018: Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She scored 499 marks out of 500. But, Twitter users still can't stop cracking jokes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 3:51:19 pm
CBSE Class 12, Meghna Srivastava, CBSE Class 12 result, CBSE Class 12 result topper, Meghna Srivastava CBSE Class 12 topper, CBSE Class 12 topper jokes, Indian express, Indian express trending news CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava topped the exam with 99.8 per cen, but Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Meghna Srivastava/Facebook)
Outshining other students of Class 12, Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She scored 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper. Srivastava who is a student of Step by Step school in Sec-132, Taj Expressway scored 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 at English core.

It is true that these kind of numbers are really unbelievable and come after a lot of hard work. But, Netizens can see things that generally people miss out on. While the country celebrated Srivastava’s 499 marks, Twitterverse was busy comparing it with sale discount of Rs 1 to make it Rs 499. Not just that, they even wondered where she missed the one mark, or was it because of the famous ‘Apsara’ pencil?

Here are some of the reactions.

