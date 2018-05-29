Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

CBSE Class 10 results OUT! 4 students score 499/500, Twitterati call it ‘moh maya’ and crack jokes

CBSE 2018 Class 10 results: Four students scored 499 out of 500 marks and the girls outshined boys by 3.35 percent, but Twitter users can't stop cracking jokes and making hilarious puns.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 2:42:18 pm
CBSE 10 result, CBSE 10 result declare, CBSE 10 result declare v, Prakhar Mittal topper CBSE 10 result, Prakhar Mittal 499/500, indian express, indian express trending news, who is Prakhar Mittal, Prakhar Mittal dps, Prakhar Mittal dps 10 topper CBSE 2018 Class 10 results: Now that the scores are out, roll with laughter as you see these funny memes. (Source: aashishjoshi00/Twitter)
Related News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of Class 10 exams today, on May 29, around three hours before the scheduled time. Prakhar Mittal, who is a student of Delhi Public School, Gurgaon, is among the four students who topped the 2018 batch and scored 499 out of 500.

ALSO READ | CBSE 12th result 2018: ‘My result is my result, none of your result,’ Twitterati suggest students to keep relatives away

This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations — and around 1.4 lakh students passed Class 10 exams out of a total of 16 lakh students. What’s more, the girls have outperformed the boys by 3.35 percent. The Board declared the result of Class 12 on Saturday. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad topped the exam with 99.8 percent.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava scored 499/500; Netizens wonder where she left the 1 mark

While their marks are setting new records for the students, who are in Class 10 and 12, and will appear for the boards next year, Twitterati is busy pointing how the scores are just “moh maya”. “Congrats everyone…Now u acquired a certificate to verify your date of birth! Enjoy,” tweeted a user.

Here are some of the reactions.

Were your CBSE Class 10 results declared too? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now