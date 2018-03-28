Presents Latest News

CBSE class 10 maths paper, class 12 economics paper to be conducted again; Twitterati up in arms

The official notice regarding issued by the CBSE regarding class 10 maths and class 12 economics papers, reads — 'With the view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations.'

In a move being criticised by parents and students of class X and class XII across the country, the CBSE announced a re-conduction of class X maths and class XII economics papers. This comes in the wake of rumours of leaks doing the rounds. The official notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education states, “With the view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations.” Meanwhile disappointed and furious students and parents have taken to the Internet, especially Twitter, to express their disappointment over the board’s decision.

“#CBSE economics paper re-scheduled…this is ridiculous because all the papers were leaked then why only economics?? At the time of accountancy paper cbse denied that was clear cut leaked…this is injustice to economics students…shame on cbse,” “#CBSE @HRDMinistry please don’t punish lakhs of students for the act of few! We don’t have the patience and the strength to study and write the exam again. How many students do you think would have got the economics paper? Less that 100 Then why are you punishing lakhs of students,” “Is this a joke! Why should we pay for a mistake not committed by us? It is just unacceptable and so unfair. Some of us have entrance tests to prepare for. We totally disagree,” “It’s really shameful that the paper got leaked but why should the students suffer… The students who are supposed to give these exams sum upto 28lakhs, how is that fair to them, their families, and their young minds?” are only some of the many posts on Twitter questioning CBSE’s decision.

Here are other Twitter users’ posts that are doing the rounds of the Internet.

Even as the announcement spread panic across the country, the new dates are yet to be announced and will be uploaded on the website within a week. This year, class X saw a total of  16,38,428 students and class XII had 11,86,306 students registering for the board examinations.

