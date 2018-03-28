CBSE class 10 maths paper, class 12 economics paper to be conducted again; Twitterati up in arms

CBSE’s announcement has resulted in a general mood of panic and disappointment on social media, especially on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) CBSE’s announcement has resulted in a general mood of panic and disappointment on social media, especially on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

In a move being criticised by parents and students of class X and class XII across the country, the CBSE announced a re-conduction of class X maths and class XII economics papers. This comes in the wake of rumours of leaks doing the rounds. The official notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education states, “With the view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations.” Meanwhile disappointed and furious students and parents have taken to the Internet, especially Twitter, to express their disappointment over the board’s decision.

“#CBSE economics paper re-scheduled…this is ridiculous because all the papers were leaked then why only economics?? At the time of accountancy paper cbse denied that was clear cut leaked…this is injustice to economics students…shame on cbse,” “#CBSE @HRDMinistry please don’t punish lakhs of students for the act of few! We don’t have the patience and the strength to study and write the exam again. How many students do you think would have got the economics paper? Less that 100 Then why are you punishing lakhs of students,” “Is this a joke! Why should we pay for a mistake not committed by us? It is just unacceptable and so unfair. Some of us have entrance tests to prepare for. We totally disagree,” “It’s really shameful that the paper got leaked but why should the students suffer… The students who are supposed to give these exams sum upto 28lakhs, how is that fair to them, their families, and their young minds?” are only some of the many posts on Twitter questioning CBSE’s decision.

Here are other Twitter users’ posts that are doing the rounds of the Internet.

Anguished students have been writing to me about this http://t.co/qEj9g7JWF5

saying: In our area these papers weren’t leaked, so why must we suffer? Does CBSE have a good answer?Our inability to prevent such leaks is the besetting failure of our exam system. Why punish students? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018

#CBSE I hate you !!! Like is it our problem paper was leaked !!

Economics was so nice and i did well in it !! Why this reschedule ???

Accountancy paper was also leaked this way ??

Conduct Accounts instead of Eco !!!

Really pissed off !! High time ! ?????????????? — Satyam Chaudhary (@Zeev_sk) March 28, 2018

#CBSE economics paper re-scheduled…this is ridiculous because all the papers were leaked then why only economics?? At the time of accountancy paper cbse denied that was clear cut leaked…this is injustice to economics students…shame on cbse — Narottam Tandon (@tandonnt) March 28, 2018

Cbse to conduct economics re- exam for class 12th…

Only because few ultra stupid morons leaked the paper an hour ago…

What about all those painfull sufferings that the students had in those gaps….

Completely shocked…. #cbse#economics — Priyanshu Mishra (@ppraina444) March 28, 2018

#CBSE @HRDMinistry please don’t punish lakhs of students for the act of few! We don’t have the patience and the strength to study and write the exam again

How many students do you think would have got the economics paper? Less that 100 Then why are you punishing lakhs of students — shashwat (@bAckbEnchErRrrr) March 28, 2018

My economics exam went so well too!! ?????? Why are they doing this. I can’t believe #CBSE didn’t look at the Chemistry and Accountancy leaked papers ?? THIS IS UNFAIR. — Shaa ???? (@Shaaru2730) March 28, 2018

Is this a joke! Why should we pay for a mistake not committed by us? It is just unacceptable and so unfair. Some of us have entrance tests to prepare for. We totally disagree. #cbse #economics — Shagun rungta (@Shagunrungta) March 28, 2018

cbse re examination for maths this is some kind of joke huh first u introduce the whole portion and now re exam isnt this called then what else is called torture students lives r not a experiment for cbse to play wid #CBSEMaths # — Sheikh Haneef (@sakmh) March 28, 2018

What happen to those students who prepared for his or her maths exam hardly ,when they hear that the cbse will take maths exam again due to paper leak,will shocked,its shocking news for everyone,mainly students of class 10th ????????#CBSEMaths — Anubhav Kumar (@Anubhav09723398) March 28, 2018

Dear #CBSE it was institution’s responsibility to supervise and don’t let the papers get leaked…..

You fuckin’ don’t know what pressure students go through and especially their parents…..

Punish the guilty and the entire batch….#CBSEMaths http://t.co/kpZpQk1axf — AaKanK$hA ???? (@aakanksha_seth) March 28, 2018

It’s really shameful that the paper got leaked but why should the students suffer… The students who are supposed to give these exams sum upto 28lakhs, how is that fair to them, their families, and their young minds?#CBSE #shamecbse #CBSEMaths #incompetenceofCBSE — EkanshiChandna (@EkanshiChandna) March 28, 2018

Shame on cbse for the paper leak, shows how corrupted and careless the education system is. I already (and many others) have holidays planned, why should we cancel out tickets because of their mistake? #CBSEMaths — Naves//exams (@swevendolans) March 28, 2018

We don’t know who leaked the paper,we didn’t even know it had leaked. Why are you making us suffer? #cbsemaths — Nyleena Clachan (@MitaliRai2) March 28, 2018

Even as the announcement spread panic across the country, the new dates are yet to be announced and will be uploaded on the website within a week. This year, class X saw a total of 16,38,428 students and class XII had 11,86,306 students registering for the board examinations.

