CBSE 12th result 2018: ‘My result is my result, none of your result,’ Twitterati suggest students to keep relatives away

CBSE Class 12 results 2018: Netizens give "life-hacks" to keep relatives away.

As the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 were declared on Saturday, several students seem to be having nervous breakdowns across the country. In 2018 batch, over 2.8 million students have registered for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 1.1 million students of Class 12 or Intermediate exam await for the scores.

As the results were declared today, Netizens are busy listing “life-hacks” to keep relatives away as they plan to torture kids with their questions.

With a volley of funny memes and jokes on Twitter, students are ready to counter the inadequacies of probably scoring less in the “oh-so-important” board examinations. And their common motto is — marks aren’t everything. Taking a cue on the famous Race 3 dialogue, which has garnered a lot of hilarious memes, Netizens are asking kids to say, “My result is my result, none of your results,” to their relatives.

Here are some of the reactions with the hashtag #CBSE floating on Twitter:

#CBSE #12result

Relatives : How much marks did you score.. Me:my marks is my marks none of your marks.. Parents*le tappad* le laat😂👏👏 — Akshara#Mi💙 (@akshi_nair) May 25, 2018

Do not leave your house after 12..

creatures such as “Relatives, Neighbours, Family Friends, Friends k jealous parents ” are going to be the most active people you ll ever see !!

😂😂😂😂#CBSE #CBSEResult2018 #cbse#allthebestpeople #Iwentthroughthisphaseyearsback#staySafe

😂 — Neha Dave (@Neha__dave) May 26, 2018

In this word of 80 above aaenge yrr…. be someone’s Bss pass ho jau Yrr 😶 #CBSE #CBSERESULT — Tripti arya (@triptiarya03) May 25, 2018

One thing I learnt today, Life Mei mauth aur CBSE ka result kabhi bhi aasakta hai. #CBSE — Sangeet Khanna (@sangitude99) May 25, 2018

A small message. My result is my result it’s none of your Result. #CBSE — Roshan Raj Singh (@RoshanXingh) May 25, 2018

It’s that time when your mother’s sister’s husband’s cousin’s father’s nephew’s wife suddenly remembers that you exist. #CBSE #CBSEResult — forever_akela (@forever_akela) May 26, 2018

He – My result is My result None of of your result.

Relatives – Hein kya bola ?

He – My results is your Result None of My result.#CBSEResult #CBSE — PRITHVI (@Prithvi_raj17) May 26, 2018

Do you have any suggestions for Class 12 kids to keep calm? Tell us in the comments below.

