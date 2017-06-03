CBSE class 10th results declared, Twitterati can’t keep calm!

Related News
It’s results season and people can’t keep calm. As the word went around that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could declare the result for the Class 10 board exam on Saturday, social media sites were abuzz with activity. And even before the results were out, the apprehensions kept everyone on their toes – and no, it’s not just students or anxious parents. The results created such a buzz on social media that #cbseclass10 kept dominating Twitter trends for several hours.
In fact, Netizens were quite excited cracking jokes. Be it on how the students will actually get their birth certificate today to pleading to boys, “Ladko, At Least Aaj Izzat Bacha Lena!” The delay in declaring the results of the class 10 board exams had been causing anxiety for schoolchildren and parents alike and Tweeple couldn’t stop joking about the waiting either. And when it was known that the pass percentage dipped from last year, Twitterati blamed Reliance Jio’s free plans for the fall. Funny memes and gifs have been doing rounds on the micro-blogging site and have left everyone in splits.
Check some of the funny reactions here:
Relatives after #cbseclass10 results are announced. pic.twitter.com/JlnyF6Y27y
— Joint Ventur (@JointVentur) June 3, 2017
When relatives call just to ask your result. #cbseclass10 pic.twitter.com/5Ma9lx6aP3
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 3, 2017
#CBSE Class X #Results To Be Announced Today. Ladko, At Least Aaj Izzat Bacha Lena. 🙄😒😡#CbseResults2017 #CbseClass10 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/II6ASlKsFu
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 3, 2017
U know its #CbseResults2017 when @Flipkart offers #DealoftheDay on Laptops, Men's footwear & Ladies footwear#cbseclass10 #cbseclass10result pic.twitter.com/omuQSDMN9i
— Naya Account (@Naya_Account) June 3, 2017
Dear Class X Students,
Your Class X Certificate will be only used for
1. PAN Card
2. Passport
3. As a Birth Cartificate.Relax😂#CbseResults
— Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 3, 2017
When you score good marks but don't take science stream. #cbseclass10 pic.twitter.com/K3yg7TO8QN
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 3, 2017
#cbseclass10 result to be announced today, millions of students going to get their proof of date of birth today…. 😂😂#rjnupoor #Udaipur
— RJNUPOOR 👑 (@RJNUPOOR) June 3, 2017
Cbse result be like karwachauth ka chand. People are waiting for it but it will come late today. .😂😂😂 #CbseResults2017
— Nancy gupta (@cutie19nancy) June 3, 2017
Relatives waiting for your boards result#Allthebest #Alltheverybesttobeckbenchers pic.twitter.com/xHEdbpds8F
— Zakii Usmani (@ZakiiUsmani1) June 2, 2017
“I think no one cares about me”#CbseResults2017 announced#boom
2754 calls from relatives #wtf #khapitars #class10thresult #cbse #memes pic.twitter.com/DCD1M0AxO8
— Vinay rana (@mrvrana) June 3, 2017
Class Xth students looking website #CbseResults2017 #CBSE pic.twitter.com/GT9QE5xKMJ
— Wasim ज़फर (@TheWasimZafar) June 3, 2017
Jio & Arijit Singh take responsibility for fall in pass percentage of #cbseclass10 results
— Adhish Thakur (@AdhishThakur) June 3, 2017
Neighbours: Beta tumhare kitne number aaye hai?#cbseresults 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/UBWytgVMhh
— puja (@pujaj2008) June 3, 2017
#CbseResults2017 #cbseclass10 #CBSE
Me: “Bhai mere 10 CGPA aaye hai!” 💯😍
Instead of asking for a party,
Friend: 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/66AVP6suWy
— Rubix Covfefe (@masterofxo) June 3, 2017
#cbseclass10
Students after exam
Students after results #CbseResults2017 #cbseresult2017 pic.twitter.com/fI3GCDcTtz
— Sambit Mohanty (@sambit_45) June 3, 2017
Its 11.40 am And #CBSE Class X #Results Still Not Announced Yet. Students Nervous; Neighbours & Relatives Admitted To #ICU🙏#CbseResults2017
— Rishabh Dhawad (@RishabhDhawad) June 3, 2017
That awesome moment when you and your friend realize that both of you successfully cleared the board exam.😉#CbseResults pic.twitter.com/G0xg8q9uI9
— Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 2, 2017
#cbseresult2017 come soon! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L73kEl7T8Z
— Pragya Bhardwaj (@it_ispragya) June 2, 2017
When an average student touches the marksheet of a topper. #CBSEResults2017 pic.twitter.com/qIPK473Qd3
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2017
#MemeOnBoard
Sharma ji announcing his son’s numbers in his street.#MemeOnBoard pic.twitter.com/aSEg9i9DNp
— NEObie (@AngryBoyfriend8) May 28, 2017
#CbseResults2017 #MemeOnBoard
When you know you are gonna fail
But still when your parents open your result in front of you, You be like : pic.twitter.com/BX4bERwKpU
— Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) May 28, 2017
After weeks of anticipation and series of delays, the results were finally out on Saturday (June 3) and out of 1659558 candidates, 1509383 students have passed. However, the overall pass percentage for 2017 stood at 90.96 per cent, five percent less than last year’s 96.21 per cent. The board announced the result region-wise.
