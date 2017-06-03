Latest News

CBSE class 10th results declared, Twitterati can’t keep calm!

As the overall pass percentage dipped for the CBSE class 10 results, Tweeple ruled that it's nothing but Reliance Jio's free plans and Arijit Singh's songs that are to be blamed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2017 3:51 pm
CBSE, CBSE class 10 result, cbse class 10 2017 result,, CBSE class x result memes Students celebrate their success after CBSE announced class 12th results, in Mirzapur on Sunday. PTI Photo

It’s results season and people can’t keep calm. As the word went around that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could declare the result for the Class 10 board exam on Saturday, social media sites were abuzz with activity. And even before the results were out, the apprehensions kept everyone on their toes – and no, it’s not just students or anxious parents. The results created such a buzz on social media that #cbseclass10 kept dominating Twitter trends for several hours.

In fact, Netizens were quite excited cracking jokes. Be it on how the students will actually get their birth certificate today to pleading to boys, “Ladko, At Least Aaj Izzat Bacha Lena!” The delay in declaring the results of the class 10 board exams had been causing anxiety for schoolchildren and parents alike and Tweeple couldn’t stop joking about the waiting either. And when it was known that the pass percentage dipped from last year, Twitterati blamed Reliance Jio’s free plans for the fall. Funny memes and gifs have been doing rounds on the micro-blogging site and have left everyone in splits.

Check some of the funny reactions here:

After weeks of anticipation and series of delays, the results were finally out on Saturday (June 3) and out of 1659558 candidates, 1509383 students have passed. However, the overall pass percentage for 2017 stood at 90.96 per cent, five percent less than last year’s 96.21 per cent. The board announced the result region-wise.

