CBSE class 10th results declared, Twitterati can’t keep calm!

Students celebrate their success after CBSE announced class 12th results, in Mirzapur on Sunday. PTI Photo Students celebrate their success after CBSE announced class 12th results, in Mirzapur on Sunday. PTI Photo

It’s results season and people can’t keep calm. As the word went around that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could declare the result for the Class 10 board exam on Saturday, social media sites were abuzz with activity. And even before the results were out, the apprehensions kept everyone on their toes – and no, it’s not just students or anxious parents. The results created such a buzz on social media that #cbseclass10 kept dominating Twitter trends for several hours.

In fact, Netizens were quite excited cracking jokes. Be it on how the students will actually get their birth certificate today to pleading to boys, “Ladko, At Least Aaj Izzat Bacha Lena!” The delay in declaring the results of the class 10 board exams had been causing anxiety for schoolchildren and parents alike and Tweeple couldn’t stop joking about the waiting either. And when it was known that the pass percentage dipped from last year, Twitterati blamed Reliance Jio’s free plans for the fall. Funny memes and gifs have been doing rounds on the micro-blogging site and have left everyone in splits.

Check some of the funny reactions here:

When relatives call just to ask your result. #cbseclass10 pic.twitter.com/5Ma9lx6aP3 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 3, 2017

Dear Class X Students,

Your Class X Certificate will be only used for

1. PAN Card

2. Passport

3. As a Birth Cartificate.Relax😂#CbseResults — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 3, 2017

When you score good marks but don't take science stream. #cbseclass10 pic.twitter.com/K3yg7TO8QN — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 3, 2017

#cbseclass10 result to be announced today, millions of students going to get their proof of date of birth today…. 😂😂#rjnupoor #Udaipur — RJNUPOOR 👑 (@RJNUPOOR) June 3, 2017

Cbse result be like karwachauth ka chand. People are waiting for it but it will come late today. .😂😂😂 #CbseResults2017 — Nancy gupta (@cutie19nancy) June 3, 2017

Jio & Arijit Singh take responsibility for fall in pass percentage of #cbseclass10 results — Adhish Thakur (@AdhishThakur) June 3, 2017

Its 11.40 am And #CBSE Class X #Results Still Not Announced Yet. Students Nervous; Neighbours & Relatives Admitted To #ICU🙏#CbseResults2017 — Rishabh Dhawad (@RishabhDhawad) June 3, 2017

That awesome moment when you and your friend realize that both of you successfully cleared the board exam.😉#CbseResults pic.twitter.com/G0xg8q9uI9 — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 2, 2017

When an average student touches the marksheet of a topper. #CBSEResults2017 pic.twitter.com/qIPK473Qd3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2017

#CbseResults2017 #MemeOnBoard

When you know you are gonna fail

But still when your parents open your result in front of you, You be like : pic.twitter.com/BX4bERwKpU — Kishan Singh (@kishan00747) May 28, 2017

After weeks of anticipation and series of delays, the results were finally out on Saturday (June 3) and out of 1659558 candidates, 1509383 students have passed. However, the overall pass percentage for 2017 stood at 90.96 per cent, five percent less than last year’s 96.21 per cent. The board announced the result region-wise.

