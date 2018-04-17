Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Why we should encourage our daughters to take up STEM in school
‘No money in ATM. Finally, we have cashless India!’: Twitterati angry over cash crunch

Cash Crunch: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has tweeted on the issue and has blamed the “temporary shortage” of cash on the “sudden and unusual increase” in withdrawals in some areas. Meanwhile, SP Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said the reason for the shortage of cash was because some states have low currency reserves in comparison to others.

By: Trends Desk | Published: April 17, 2018 3:52:24 pm
atm cash crunch, atm cash, no cash in atm, atm no cash, cash crunch, cash crisis, atm cash crisis, atm cash crunch twitter reactions, hyderabad atm, delhi atm, bangalore atm, indian express, indian express news The cash crunch is reminding people of the demonetisation time. (Source: Amit Mehra)
Contributing to the woes of the general public, ATMs at several parts of the country have become either non-functional or are running dry. People are really struggling with the cash crunch and in the midst of this, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has tweeted on the issue. Having reviewed the situation, he blamed the “temporary shortage” of cash on the “sudden and unusual increase” in withdrawals in some areas. “Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ| No cash in ATMs: Arun Jaitley blames shortage on ‘sudden, unusual increase’ in withdrawals

SP Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said the reason for the shortage of cash was because some states have low currency reserves in comparison to others. He also added that the issue will be resolved within three days. This, however, has brought no end to the problems people are facing. This cash crunch is reminding them of the demonetisation times and people are taking to social media to express their problems.

“One of the most busiest place Paharganj – ICICI ATM now allowing withdrawal more than 4000, PNB all 2 ATMs have no cash, Bank of Baroda has No cash. Kotak & Bank of India dispensing cash,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Today I have visited doctor clinic, while making payment I tried to pay via Debit card but not able to pay as their is some issue with network, same moment try to get some money from ATM,but those are also cashless. Are we on right track for digital india?”.

Author Chetan Bhagat also tweeted on the issue. “There used to be dry days for alcohol. Now there are dry days for cash,” he wrote.

This is what Jaitley tweeted.

This is what Bhagat tweeted.

And this is what people on social media tweeted.

And as always people also made jokes.

